Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Iowa team of the week? (Nov. 21-27)

By Barry Poe

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Nov. 21-27 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Voting closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketball

The Saints opened the season with a 56-46 win over Davenport Assumption, then topped Sioux City Bishop Heelan 62-54 in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. Head coach Tom Lilly became the 17 th coach to reach 600 career wins.

Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball

The defending Class 3A state champions opened their season with a convincing 71-33 win over Manson-Northwest Webster.

Dike-New Hartford girls basketball

All-stater Payton Petersen totaled 22 points and 19 rebounds, leading the defending Class 2A state champions to a 61-49 win over Decorah in a season opener.

Algona Garrigan girls basketball

The defending Class 1A state champion Bears split games in the Twin Cities Thansksgiving Invite, falling to last year’s Minnesota 4A state champion Hopkins 72-46 and beating defending Minnesota 2A champ Providence Academy 93-89 behind 48 points by Iowa State recruit Audi Crooks.

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball

The Jaguars are off to a 3-0 start with victories over Des Moines East, Des Moines North and Iowa City Liberty.

Ballard girls basketball

The sixth-ranked Bombers knocked off No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes in an early season matchup of ranked Class 4A squads, 56-48.

Orange City Unity Christian girls basketball

Iowa’s 2021 Class 3A state champions cruised to a 65-35 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in its season opener.

Central Lyon girls basketball

The Lions edged Rock Valley 57-53 in a season-opening tilt between Siouxland Conference powers.

Newell-Fonda girls basketball

After opening the season with an 82-25 rout of Algona, the Mustangs beat West Liberty 79-57 in Rivalry Saturday at Cedar Rapids.

West Des Moines Valley girls basketball

The Tigers breezed past Cedar Rapids Kennedy 69-36 in their season opener.

Clear Creek Amana girls basketball

Ava Locklear came close to a triple-double (16 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists) in a 59-26 season-opening romp past Williamsburg.

West Marshall girls basketball

Katy Ryerson almost pulled off a quadruple-double (29 point, 10 steals, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) in a 75-16 season-opening blistering of Colo-NESCO.

Sibley-Ocheyedan girls basketball

The Generals started their season with a 58-49 win over Siouxland Conference rival Sioux Center before traveling to Minnesota for a 65-55 victory over Worthington.

Remsen St. Mary’s girls basketball

The Hawks began what is expected to be a banner campaign with wins over Sioux Central (47-40) and Woodbury Central (63-20).

West Des Moines Dowling girls basketball

Dowling also took part in the Twin Cities Tip-Off Classic, downing Holy Family Classic 77-52 before falling to Hopkins 61-51.