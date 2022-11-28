Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (Nov. 21-27)

By Chris Short

Here are the candidates for SBLIve’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for November 21-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Vicki Andrew, Des Moines Lincoln girls bowling

The sophomore is averaging 208.75 with a high game of 236 for the Railsplitters, who are off to a 2-0 start with early season wins over Mason City and Urbandale.

Harper Benson, Cherokee girls basketball

The junior had 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals – converting 12-of-16 free throws – as the Braves opened the season with a 74-64 win over Sioux City West.

Divine Bourrage, Davenport North girls basketball

The sophomore scored 19 points to go along with six steals, three rebounds and two assists as the Wildcats opened the season with a 75-19 win over Cedar Rapids Washington.

Ava Eastlick, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball

The sophomore hit for 29 points (7-for-11 3-pointers) in a season-opening 66-40 win over Lynnville-Sully and followed that with 14 points in a 67-31 win over Pleasantville.

Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketball

The sophomore posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals and three assists in a season-opening 56-46 win over Davenport Assumption.

Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys girls basketball

The junior has combined for 41 points in the Blue Devils’ first two games of the season – a 54-40 loss to Solon and 58-52 win over Clarke.

Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine girls basketball

The junior tossed in 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field as the Tigers opened the season with a 65-53 win over AHSTW.

Whitney Jensen, Remsen St. Mary’s girls basketball

The junior scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven steals in a 63-20 win over Woodbury Central.

Kelsey Joens, West Liberty girls basketball

The senior transfer from Iowa City High scored 33 points in her first game for West Liberty.

Addison Klosterbuer, Central Lyon girls basketball

The senior sharpshooter made 5 of 11 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the Lions’ season-opening 57-53 victory over Rock Valley.

Raney Kruse, Gilbert girls basketball

The senior connected on four 3-pointers and scored 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists in the Tigers’ season-opening 56-38 victory over Humboldt.

Emma Miner, Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball

The senior hit 6-of-10 3-point shots and scored 23 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds in a 61-52 win over North Polk.

Peyton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford girls basketball

The junior returning all-stater tossed in 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the defending Class 2A state champions opened the season with a 61-49 win over Decorah.

Tayler Reaves, Center Point-Urbana girls basketball

The senior fired in 23 points in a season-opening 47-42 victory over Marion for the Stormin’ Pointers.

Katy Reyerson, West Marshall girls basketball

The senior nearly had a quadruple-double in her first game of the season, finishing with 29 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 75-16 rout of Colo-NESCO.

Gracie Schoonhoven, Orange City Unity Christian girls basketball

The senior and returning first team all-stater got her season off to a roaring start with 29 points (13 of 16 from the field), six rebounds, five steals and six assists in a 65-35 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.

Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball

The sophomore and returning all-state performer scored 20 points and dished out six assists as the defending Class 3A state champions opened the season with a 71-33 win over Humboldt.

Alliyah Thompson, Ballard girls basketball

The junior combined for 46 points in the Bombers’ wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and Clear Lake to start the season.

Kennedy White, Ankeny Centennial girls basketball

The senior is averaging 15 points, shooting 55.6% from the field, and 4.0 offensive rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 3-0 start.