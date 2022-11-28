With below-average temperatures, Olympia area could see snow this week

Colder-than-normal temperatures are creeping down the mountains in Western Washington, bringing the chance of snow to the South Sound.

Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said the Olympia area may see snow, rain and heavy winds this week as a warm air system moves east.

Temperatures are dropping, and low temperatures will be at or below freezing into next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Felton said the average high for Nov. 28 is 48 degrees, typical for this time of year.

Precipitation is arriving too, and could start out as snow. Felton said snow will appear close to sea level early Tuesday and move back up to 1,500-foot elevation by Tuesday night. Wednesday is looking rainy and windy, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible.

Snow also is possible Thursday and Friday.