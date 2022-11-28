New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, in Utica, today, talked about the scary spike recently in RSV cases, but says good news might be on the horizon. "Nationally, there's some hint that the rate of rise is no longer increasing, so we may be seeing a leveling in RSV. A little too soon to tell, " said Dr. Bassett, speaking at the Center, in Utica.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO