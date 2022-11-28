Read full article on original website
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
This Is Upstate New York’s Fastest Growing Small Town
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
WKTV
Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley
Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon. In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. More than...
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
WKTV
Gas wars: 2 Ilion gas stations keep prices under $3
ILION, N.Y. – Gas wars are on in Ilion, with two local gas stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 a gallon – prices most drivers haven’t seen since 2020. Customers have been lining up at the Stewart’s Shops and Cliff’s Local Market on East Clark Street, where gas is nearly a dollar less than most other stations.
New York Man Illegally Cuts Down Christmas Tree; You Can’t Do This
Many New Yorkers headed out to tree farms around the state following Thanksgiving to pick the perfect Christmas tree. According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, one individual did it illegally. On Saturday November 26th, Forest Ranger McCartney was checking the register at Moss Lake in Herkimer County...
WKTV
NYS Health Commissioner visits Utica, shares new information about Covid, RSV
New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, in Utica, today, talked about the scary spike recently in RSV cases, but says good news might be on the horizon. "Nationally, there's some hint that the rate of rise is no longer increasing, so we may be seeing a leveling in RSV. A little too soon to tell, " said Dr. Bassett, speaking at the Center, in Utica.
WKTV
3 displaced following fire at Lillian Cooper Apartments in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Part of Genesee Street, in downtown Utica, was shut down briefly Wednesday morning as firefighters fought a fire on the fourth floor of Lillian Cooper Apartments. The fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. and the fire department was alerted by an automated alarm in the...
WKTV
Traffic Alert: East Street in Oneonta reduced to one lane Wednesday night
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Traffic on East Street on Graduate Drive near the 'S' curve in Oneonta, will be reduced to one lane beginning Wednesday. The Department of Public Works will be installing a water valve at 130 East Street on Graduate Drive, near the 'S' curve starting at 8 p.m. until work is finished.
12 Gloversville projects announced in $10M initiative
12 transformative projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
localsyr.com
Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' presenting 'The Nutcracker' this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. - For 48 years, Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' has presented 'The Nutcracker.' This year's show is coming up this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at The Stanley. Over 100 children and teens from 11 local dance schools will be part of the cast. “Classics are just that…and many times...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Old Forge, Western Adirondacks late Wednesday through Thursday
OLD FORGE AND WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From this evening...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
WKTV
Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday
VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
WKTV
NYSDOL cites 2 local prisons for staff working conditions following fentanyl exposures
Two Mohawk Valley state prisons have been cited by the New York State Department of Labor after staff members were exposed to fentanyl while going through inmate mail last year. Marcy Correctional Facility received 12 citations while Mid-State Correctional Facility received seven. The correctional officers union, NYSCOPBA, filed a public...
WKTV
Fire officials believe wood stove caused fire that destroyed garage in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Fire officials in Bridgewater believe a malfunctioning wood stove was the cause of a fire that destroyed a detached garage on Route 8 late Monday night. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. and multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including Bridgewater, Brookfield, Cassville, Clayville and Leonardsville.
