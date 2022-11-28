ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
Big Frog 104

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Gas wars: 2 Ilion gas stations keep prices under $3

ILION, N.Y. – Gas wars are on in Ilion, with two local gas stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 a gallon – prices most drivers haven’t seen since 2020. Customers have been lining up at the Stewart’s Shops and Cliff’s Local Market on East Clark Street, where gas is nearly a dollar less than most other stations.
ILION, NY
WKTV

NYS Health Commissioner visits Utica, shares new information about Covid, RSV

New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, in Utica, today, talked about the scary spike recently in RSV cases, but says good news might be on the horizon. "Nationally, there's some hint that the rate of rise is no longer increasing, so we may be seeing a leveling in RSV. A little too soon to tell, " said Dr. Bassett, speaking at the Center, in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

3 displaced following fire at Lillian Cooper Apartments in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Part of Genesee Street, in downtown Utica, was shut down briefly Wednesday morning as firefighters fought a fire on the fourth floor of Lillian Cooper Apartments. The fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. and the fire department was alerted by an automated alarm in the...
UTICA, NY
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
localsyr.com

Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' presenting 'The Nutcracker' this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. - For 48 years, Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' has presented 'The Nutcracker.' This year's show is coming up this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at The Stanley. Over 100 children and teens from 11 local dance schools will be part of the cast. “Classics are just that…and many times...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
WKTV

Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday

VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

NYSDOL cites 2 local prisons for staff working conditions following fentanyl exposures

Two Mohawk Valley state prisons have been cited by the New York State Department of Labor after staff members were exposed to fentanyl while going through inmate mail last year. Marcy Correctional Facility received 12 citations while Mid-State Correctional Facility received seven. The correctional officers union, NYSCOPBA, filed a public...

