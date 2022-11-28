Watch: Ranking Justin Jefferson's 10 best catches in 2022

Jefferson's 10 best catches, ranked 10 to 1 and based on difficulty.

Our Jonathan Harrison went through video of all 81 of Justin Jefferson's receptions through 11 games this season. He trimmed those 81 to 26 that really stood out, and then our staff at Bring Me The Sports cut it to the 10 best catches based on difficulty.

10. Jefferson toe taps in London

In the first quarter of Minnesota's Week 3 win over the Saints in London, Jefferson caught a pass on the left sideline and got both feet down as he was shoved out of bounds. Brilliant body control and excellent hands to maintain control. The play resulted in a first down.

9. Jefferson rises above the Packers

Minnesota was rolling the Packers in Week 1 and had a 3rd-and-7 at their own 40-yard line when Kirk Cousins lobbed a pass to Jefferson, who on the run leapt and hauled in the football over a Green Bay defender. The pass was a bit behind him so he had to reach back to get it.

8. Jefferson toe taps on the Bills in OT

Tied 30-30 with the Bills in overtime, Jefferson took over. On 2nd-and-1 from their own 43, Jefferson ran an out route and was able to slow himself down, keep both feet in and secure the ball with both hands as he fell out of bounds.

7. Jefferson's over-the-shoulder TD on the Bills

The degree of difficult on this catch is actually hard to see because Jefferson made it look so easy, but he had a defender on his back and the ball just over his left shoulder. He never broke stride and hauled it in for the opening-drive touchdown.

6. Jefferson's insane TD catch in D.C.

On the Vikings' first touchdown in their 20-17 win over the Commanders, it was Jefferson pretty much mimicking his leaping grab against the Packers, though this time he did it in the back of the end zone. The throw allow him to leap, reach to his right and do a 180 turn while tapping both feet in the end zone.

5. Jefferson steals pass from Arizona defensive back

Trailing 17-14 at home to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, Jefferson was hand fighting with a defensive back and then in the split second before the ball arrived he reached up and pulled it in for a big gain and a first down. Matthew Coller wrote about plays like this in his feature about Jefferson and the art of a great catch .

4. Jefferson's first epic grab against the Patriots

Jefferson feasted on Thanksgiving against the Patriots, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. One of his best catches came when Minnesota was down 13-10 and Cousins lobbed a pass into double coverage and Jefferson made a leaping catch with his back turned to the ball. His feet weren't the first body part to hit the ground. It was his back side, and he still held on despite the violent collision with the turf.

3. Jefferson's sideline grab in OT against the Bills

Not only did Jefferson make the catch of the century against the Bills (you know it's No. 1 on this list), but he had one of the great games in Vikings history. The degree of difficulty on his catch between defenders inside the 5-yard line and pressed against the sideline in overtime is as good as they get.

2. Jefferson absorbs big hit against Patriots

Tied 26-26 in the fourth quarter, Jefferson made a catch in tight coverage for a 36-yard gain. The best part of the catch was simply holding on because he took a huge hit from a safety immediately after he secured the ball.

1. Jefferson's 4th-and-18 miracle catch

It's the catch of the century. It might be the best catch in NFL history. Fourth-and-18, the game on the line and Jefferson reels in what might be the most spectacular one-handed catch ever seen.