Kentucky State

WKRC

Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Case against parents of accused Michigan school shooter delayed

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley. James and Jennifer are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who pleaded guilty to the Oxford High School shooting. Both James and Jenifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

1 seriously injured after crash in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was left with serious injuries after a crash in White Oak. Colerain Police Department confirmed that there was an accident at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Banning Road and Colerain Avenue. Police say the crash happened at a gas station when...
WHITE OAK, OH
WKRC

Man found dead in shipping container on Pierce Township property

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man died on his Pierce Township property and the coroner determined it was not natural. A woman called 911 and said she found her fiance, Kenneth Eva, unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container in the back of their property on St. Rt. 749 near Jenny Lind Road Monday morning.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
FOREST PARK, OH

