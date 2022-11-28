Read full article on original website
WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
WKRC
Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
WKRC
Mass shootings draw attention to red flag laws, including in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Recent mass shootings are directing a lot of attention to mental health, and how effective red flag laws really are. Yet, it’s hard to judge how effective a law is, when it’s used relatively little. The only state in the Tri-State to have red flag...
WKRC
Man found in shipping container ruled homicide, heart wrenching 911 call released
WARNING – This content is graphic and may be difficult for some viewers to hear. PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Coroner says homicide is the cause of the death for a man who was found in a shipping container behind his home in Pierce Township. The man's fiancé found him shortly after he died. The 911 call she made may be difficult to hear.
WKRC
West Chester Police cancel missing person alert for man with dementia
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester Police have canceled a missing person alert for a man with dementia. 81-year-old Sisay Mulualem was reported missing Monday evening from Beckett Ridge. Butler County Technical Rescue was called in to assist with the search and a helicopter was mobilized from Ohio...
WKRC
Case against parents of accused Michigan school shooter delayed
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley. James and Jennifer are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who pleaded guilty to the Oxford High School shooting. Both James and Jenifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges...
WKRC
1 seriously injured after crash in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was left with serious injuries after a crash in White Oak. Colerain Police Department confirmed that there was an accident at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Banning Road and Colerain Avenue. Police say the crash happened at a gas station when...
WKRC
Man found dead in shipping container on Pierce Township property
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man died on his Pierce Township property and the coroner determined it was not natural. A woman called 911 and said she found her fiance, Kenneth Eva, unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container in the back of their property on St. Rt. 749 near Jenny Lind Road Monday morning.
WKRC
Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
WKRC
Whitewater Township woman sentenced for helping husband molest teens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Whitewater Township woman who was accused of helping her husband sexually assault teenagers will avoid jail time. A judge sentenced Shana Philpot to probation on Wednesday. Shana Philpot and her husband, Anthony, were originally charged with raping three teens. The assistant prosecutor said Shana set up...
WKRC
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — A man was escorted out by police during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting on Monday morning. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was escorted...
