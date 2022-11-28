MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
MassCash
02-04-09-13-20
(two, four, nine, thirteen, twenty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Numbers Evening
0-3-5-0
(zero, three, five, zero)
Numbers Midday
7-2-7-2
(seven, two, seven, two)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
