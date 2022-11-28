Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Watch Live: El Paso Walmart shooting hearing to discuss gag order
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A status hearing for the August 3rd Walmart mass shooting case is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Judge Sam Medrano Jr. set a gag order, which prohibits attorneys, parties and witnesses from discussing the high-profile case to the public. The gag order was...
Judge rules family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim did not violate gag order
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Judge Sam Medrano ruled Wednesday the Hoffman family of El Paso Walmart shooting, Alexander Hoffman, did not violate a gag order. Hoffman's family members, Rosa Maria Valdez and Thomas Hoffman, described what they called "harassment" and "abuse" from El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales', legal advisor, Roger Rodriguez.
El Paso DA absent from critical hearing in Walmart shooting case; victim family cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Wednesday's hearing to resolve who violated the gag order set by Judge Sam Medrano happened without El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales. The hearing at 1 p.m. began with a packed courtroom without Rosales and any representation from the state. Moments later, attorney Charles...
Former candidate for El Paso DA speaks out about Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Yvonne Rosales was elected El Paso District Attorney in a runoff election in 2020. Rosales narrowly defeated fellow Democrat James Montoya, who was at the time, an assistant district attorney in the DA's office under the Jaime Esparza administration. KFOX14 spoke with Montoya the...
Walmart shooting state case won't be impacted by DAs resignation, UTEP professor says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's resignation will take effect on Dec. 15 and a professor at the University of Texas at El Paso said he doesn't believe cases will be impacted. There's been concern her resignation will impact the state trial for...
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
El Pasoans worried Walmart shooting case will get delayed even more after DA resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The case against the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect will most likely get delayed even more after the El Paso District Attorney announced she is resigning. El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales said she will resign effective Dec. 14 after many issues reported within her...
Affidavit: Woman fired gun to let victims know 'she wasn't afraid to use it' in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Court documents released more information about the shooting that happened at the Glory Road parking garage in west El Paso over the weekend where one person was injured. The shooting happened at the parking garage on Glory Road on Sunday around 12:31 a.m. Sasha...
'I didn't know how to get help': What is being done to track drug addiction in El Paso?
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Fighting against drug and alcohol addiction was a years long battle for Anthony Torres. Torres, originally from Atlas, Oklahoma, was raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico. "I was addicted to cocaine for almost nine years. I was addicted to drugs for a very, very...
El Paso voters head to the polls for second time in November for runoff elections
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For the second time this month, El Paso voters are heading back to the polls on Wednesday for several runoff elections. There are three runoff elections for El Paso City Council on the line. Vying for District one is attorney Brian Kennedy and tech...
Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso announces 'Nana' dies at 99
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced Tuesday the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre “Nana" who died at age 99. Aguirre appeared in several of the Nissan commercials. Aguirre was Clarke's grandmother. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in...
Driver in minivan accused of trying to smuggle bundles of cocaine into U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 19 pounds of cocaine were found under the dashboard of a minivan that crossed into El Paso from Mexico. The discovery was made Monday at the Stanton Bridge. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 71-year-old Mexican man drove up in...
First all-abilities playground opens in El Paso County
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County opened its first all-abilities playground Wednesday. The playground is located at Gallegos Park in Canutillo and is the first of three all-abilities playgrounds to open in the county. It is meant to be a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children...
SWAT situation took place in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation happened in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is took place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of aggravated...
YWCA of El Paso holds Giving Tuesday event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA of El Paso held its Giving Tuesday event and you can help make a difference and donate. YWCA of El Paso partnered with other non-profits to make each donation count. All the money donated in El Paso will stay in El Paso...
City of El Paso offers free, confidential HIV tests for World AIDS Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As part of World AIDS Day, celebrated December 1, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health is partnering with La Fe Care Center to provide referral assistance for Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. HOPWA provides allocations and competitively-awarded grants to eligible...
CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
El Paso musician Jim Ward celebrates new beginnings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As an artist and as a businessman, El Paso musician Jim Ward is celebrating the end of a very busy month. On October 14, Ward’s band Sparta released a new, self-titled record. And on the same day, the restaurant that Ward owns with...
