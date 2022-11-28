ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Watch Live: El Paso Walmart shooting hearing to discuss gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A status hearing for the August 3rd Walmart mass shooting case is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Judge Sam Medrano Jr. set a gag order, which prohibits attorneys, parties and witnesses from discussing the high-profile case to the public. The gag order was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Judge rules family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim did not violate gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Judge Sam Medrano ruled Wednesday the Hoffman family of El Paso Walmart shooting, Alexander Hoffman, did not violate a gag order. Hoffman's family members, Rosa Maria Valdez and Thomas Hoffman, described what they called "harassment" and "abuse" from El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales', legal advisor, Roger Rodriguez.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso announces 'Nana' dies at 99

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced Tuesday the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre “Nana" who died at age 99. Aguirre appeared in several of the Nissan commercials. Aguirre was Clarke's grandmother. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

First all-abilities playground opens in El Paso County

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County opened its first all-abilities playground Wednesday. The playground is located at Gallegos Park in Canutillo and is the first of three all-abilities playgrounds to open in the county. It is meant to be a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

YWCA of El Paso holds Giving Tuesday event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA of El Paso held its Giving Tuesday event and you can help make a difference and donate. YWCA of El Paso partnered with other non-profits to make each donation count. All the money donated in El Paso will stay in El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers free, confidential HIV tests for World AIDS Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As part of World AIDS Day, celebrated December 1, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health is partnering with La Fe Care Center to provide referral assistance for Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. HOPWA provides allocations and competitively-awarded grants to eligible...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso musician Jim Ward celebrates new beginnings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As an artist and as a businessman, El Paso musician Jim Ward is celebrating the end of a very busy month. On October 14, Ward’s band Sparta released a new, self-titled record. And on the same day, the restaurant that Ward owns with...
EL PASO, TX

