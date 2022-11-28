Read full article on original website
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
Rundown of Sunday’s Round of 16 World Cup matches
Rundown on Sunday’s two World Cup Round of 16 matches: France vs. Poland, 10 a.m., FS1 Defending World Cup champion France, led by dynamic striker Kylian Mbappe, was the first team to advance to the knockout stage, with Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, before resting several regulars in a loss to Tunisia. Poland defeated Saudi Arabia and drew with Mexico to finish second to Argentina in Group C. Senegal vs. England, 2 p.m., FS1 Gareth Southgate and England sandwiched wins over Iran and Wales around a scoreless draw against the U.S. to finish atop Group B. About 1,000 percent of the pressure is on the Brits, and not Senegal, which advanced out of Group A with two wins despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Macron says West should consider Russian guarantee
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates
The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand,...
Costa Rica Faces Germany With Both Teams Still Alive in Group E: Here's How to Watch
Costa Rica and Germany will both still be alive when they meet on the final Group E matchday. But advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 won't necessarily be easy for either side. Costa Rica (three points) and Germany (one point) sit third and fourth, respectively, in Group...
Uruguay Coach Says Inaccurate Penalty Call Led to World Cup Exit
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. An Uruguay 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday wasn't enough for the team to advance to the World Cup knockout stage and the Sky Blue's coach Diego Alonso is citing an officiating error in a previous Group game H vs. Portugal as the reason.
Spain and Japan Through to Round 16 as Germany Exits: World Cup Day 12 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day 12 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup saw Morocco leading Canada by two early-game goals by halftime, with the Canadian team scoring one point with a own goal by Morocco's goalkeeper. Morocco won the match 1–2, and will advance to the Round of 16.
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
Croatia Advances After Draw Vs. Belgium, Near Misses Haunt Romelu Lukaku
After perhaps the most riveting 0-0 draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Croatia is advancing to the knockout stage and Belgium is heading home. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, finishes with five points in Group F after a win against Canada and draws against Belgium and Morocco. Belgium,...
Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says
Nurses and ambulance drivers should drop their demands for pay rises to match soaring inflation to “send a clear message” to Vladimir Putin, a cabinet minister says.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming they would reveal a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” the Tory party chair said.Union leaders say an improved pay offer for nurses, similar to that made...
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
My Spin: Mother Nature vs. Father profits
I love being in the presence of smart, articulate and visionary folks, even on a rainy, unseasonably cool midNovember evening. A large crowd gathered at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for theiracclaimed Face-to-Face lecture series. The featured speaker was noted author and NY Times foreign affairscolumnist Tom Friedman. Friedman...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight. The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup. Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup,...
Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds
Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
