Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
Rundown of Sunday’s Round of 16 World Cup matches
Rundown on Sunday’s two World Cup Round of 16 matches: France vs. Poland, 10 a.m., FS1 Defending World Cup champion France, led by dynamic striker Kylian Mbappe, was the first team to advance to the knockout stage, with Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, before resting several regulars in a loss to Tunisia. Poland defeated Saudi Arabia and drew with Mexico to finish second to Argentina in Group C. Senegal vs. England, 2 p.m., FS1 Gareth Southgate and England sandwiched wins over Iran and Wales around a scoreless draw against the U.S. to finish atop Group B. About 1,000 percent of the pressure is on the Brits, and not Senegal, which advanced out of Group A with two wins despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane.
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates
The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
Spain and Japan Through to Round 16 as Germany Exits: World Cup Day 12 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day 12 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup saw Morocco leading Canada by two early-game goals by halftime, with the Canadian team scoring one point with a own goal by Morocco's goalkeeper. Morocco won the match 1–2, and will advance to the Round of 16.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Lionel Messi's Goals for Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup
This might be Lionel Messi’s last time competing in a FIFA World Cup, and there’s no doubt he is making the most of his time on the pitch this tournament. Argentina dominated the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, placing first in Group C’s standings, beating out Poland and ultimately eliminating Mexico and Saudi Arabia from advancing in the tournament.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
Croatia Advances After Draw Vs. Belgium, Near Misses Haunt Romelu Lukaku
After perhaps the most riveting 0-0 draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Croatia is advancing to the knockout stage and Belgium is heading home. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, finishes with five points in Group F after a win against Canada and draws against Belgium and Morocco. Belgium,...
Costa Rica Faces Germany With Both Teams Still Alive in Group E: Here's How to Watch
Costa Rica and Germany will both still be alive when they meet on the final Group E matchday. But advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 won't necessarily be easy for either side. Costa Rica (three points) and Germany (one point) sit third and fourth, respectively, in Group...
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand,...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight. The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup. Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup,...
