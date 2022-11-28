ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Matilda, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Crews investigating cause of home fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a double-wide trailer Friday night in Freedom Township. The fire happened along Back Street and according to Blair County dispatch, a neighbor called it in. Freedom Township Fire Chief said when his crews arrived they saw flames shooting from the roof on each end […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Counties increase benefits to help with CYS recruitment

(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit. Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies. The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is […]
FOX 43

Train derails in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County has taken out power and internet service, and is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough. According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Health clinic proposed for downtown Altoona affordable housing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare for seniors in affordable housing downtown could soon be easier and faster to get. People One Health and Senior LIFE Altoona are considering building an on-site medical clinic at the Altoona Housing Authority’s Green Avenue and 11th Street Towers after the companies surveyed 30 residents at a meeting, where 15 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney Borough receives $1 million state grant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, December 1st, Senator Joe Pittman (R-41) and Representative Brian Smith (R-66)  announced that Punxsutawney would be receiving one million dollars in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP)  Saving electricity and saving money is a priority for the Punxsutawney Borough. Officials will spend […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End

Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
State College

Centre officials approve final payment for Titan Energy Park

BELLEFONTE — The former Cerro Metal Plant in Bellefonte, now known as Titan Energy Park, continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Now, the final payment for improvements at the park will soon be in the books. During this week’s Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the application for payment No. 6 for Titan Energy Park improvements in the amount of $477,276.
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

POLICE BLOTTER

The State College Police Department is looking for a man who was involved in an assault and theft at the Graduate Hotel on Oct. 28. SCPD is asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact them at (814) 234-7150. The State College Police Department is investigating a case of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Passing the gavel

In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local schools combating chronic student absenteeism

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faculty at Moshannon Valley JR/SR High School are looking to combat chronic absenteeism among students. Letters were sent out to 61 of the roughly 400 students in the high school who have an absence rate of 10 percent or higher during the first 46 days of school. We were told […]
MOSHANNON, PA
wkok.com

State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’

SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Ballot Disputes

In Centre County, the County’s President Judge issued a ruling in a case filed over the status of one single ballot in this month’s General Election. Meanwhile, the legal status of dozens of other ballots remain unresolved. The one single ballot court fight stemmed from a mail-in vote...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Dietrich new KC board president

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – David Dietrich, a relative newcomer to the Keystone Central School Board, is the board’s new president. Dietrich, representing the district’s Region VI (Lock Haven Second/Third Wards, Allison Township) was elected in a split vote at the board’s reorganizational meeting Thursday night.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College

CATA introduces new partnership to encourage shared rides

STATE COLLEGE — As businesses in the State College area continue to grow, employees return to the workplace and commute costs increase, CATA is making improvements to its longstanding vanpool program through a partnership with Commute with Enterprise. This partnership supports and continues CATA’s commitment to a family of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK

State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
FALLS CREEK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy