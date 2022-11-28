Read full article on original website
Crews investigating cause of home fire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a double-wide trailer Friday night in Freedom Township. The fire happened along Back Street and according to Blair County dispatch, a neighbor called it in. Freedom Township Fire Chief said when his crews arrived they saw flames shooting from the roof on each end […]
Counties increase benefits to help with CYS recruitment
(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit. Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies. The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is […]
Train derails in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County has taken out power and internet service, and is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough. According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Health clinic proposed for downtown Altoona affordable housing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare for seniors in affordable housing downtown could soon be easier and faster to get. People One Health and Senior LIFE Altoona are considering building an on-site medical clinic at the Altoona Housing Authority’s Green Avenue and 11th Street Towers after the companies surveyed 30 residents at a meeting, where 15 […]
Punxsutawney Borough receives $1 million state grant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, December 1st, Senator Joe Pittman (R-41) and Representative Brian Smith (R-66) announced that Punxsutawney would be receiving one million dollars in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Saving electricity and saving money is a priority for the Punxsutawney Borough. Officials will spend […]
WJAC TV
Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
State College
Centre officials approve final payment for Titan Energy Park
BELLEFONTE — The former Cerro Metal Plant in Bellefonte, now known as Titan Energy Park, continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Now, the final payment for improvements at the park will soon be in the books. During this week’s Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the application for payment No. 6 for Titan Energy Park improvements in the amount of $477,276.
State College
POLICE BLOTTER
The State College Police Department is looking for a man who was involved in an assault and theft at the Graduate Hotel on Oct. 28. SCPD is asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact them at (814) 234-7150. The State College Police Department is investigating a case of...
WJAC TV
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
Local schools combating chronic student absenteeism
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faculty at Moshannon Valley JR/SR High School are looking to combat chronic absenteeism among students. Letters were sent out to 61 of the roughly 400 students in the high school who have an absence rate of 10 percent or higher during the first 46 days of school. We were told […]
wkok.com
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
abc23.com
Centre County Ballot Disputes
In Centre County, the County’s President Judge issued a ruling in a case filed over the status of one single ballot in this month’s General Election. Meanwhile, the legal status of dozens of other ballots remain unresolved. The one single ballot court fight stemmed from a mail-in vote...
therecord-online.com
Dietrich new KC board president
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – David Dietrich, a relative newcomer to the Keystone Central School Board, is the board’s new president. Dietrich, representing the district’s Region VI (Lock Haven Second/Third Wards, Allison Township) was elected in a split vote at the board’s reorganizational meeting Thursday night.
State College
CATA introduces new partnership to encourage shared rides
STATE COLLEGE — As businesses in the State College area continue to grow, employees return to the workplace and commute costs increase, CATA is making improvements to its longstanding vanpool program through a partnership with Commute with Enterprise. This partnership supports and continues CATA’s commitment to a family of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Sideswiped While Parked on Shoulder of I-80 in Union Township
UNION, Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a crash involving two tractor-trailers that occurred on Interstate 80 late Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on Interstate 80, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say for unknown reasons,...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK
State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
