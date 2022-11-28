Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Volcano Watch: Mauna Loa Reawakens
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. At 10:45 p.m. Sunday evening, Nov. 27, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists were alerted to an earthquake swarm beneath Mauna Loa. Before an hour had gone by, lava had broken the surface within Moku‘āweoweo, the summit caldera, for the first time in 38 years.
mauinow.com
Pedal Imua alerts motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be looping West Maui today
Pedal Imua is alerting motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be on the road this morning for a 60-mile trek looping around West Maui Mountains in an event to support local children facing hardships. The fourth annual Pedal Imua will begin at 7 a.m., where cyclists leave Imua Discovery Garden...
mauinow.com
Molokaʻi doctor and Native Hawaiian activist Noa Emmett Aluli remembered
Government leaders from around the state joined in mourning the recent passing of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, and recognizing his accomplishments. In a statement from the Hawaiʻi Senate Democrats, Aluli was recognized for his work as a healer, mentor and doctor. “We extend our sympathy and aloha to the...
mauinow.com
Monthly Siren and Emergency Alert System test, Dec. 1
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens...
mauinow.com
Kamaʻāina ticket presented by Hawaiian Host’s Mauna Loa available for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
With less than 35 days remaining before one of the most accomplished fields in golf arrives at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 4-8, the tournament is teaming up with Mauna Loa to provide kamaʻāina tickets at special prices. The Sentry...
mauinow.com
Tourism, improved labor market will help Hawaiʻi escape US recession, state says
Thanks to strong tourism numbers and improved labor market conditions, Hawai’i’s economy will see little impact from the US recession predicted early next year, according to a new state report released Wednesday. So far this year Hawai’i had 7.6 million visitors — nearly 89% of the arrivals seen...
mauinow.com
Family issues statement on the life and legacy of Dr. Noa Emmett Auwae Aluli
Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli: Legacy for Generations – Family Statement. The McGregor and Aluli ʻohana shared the following media statement highlighting “the lifetime of commitment of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli and his legacy for generations of Hawaiʻi.” Aluli recently passed. Government leaders from around the state joined in mourning Aluli, and recognizing his accomplishments as a healer, mentor and doctor.
mauinow.com
Maui Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Alaska Airlines BizMixx, March 4
The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Alaska Airlines BizMixx Maui event takes place Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6-11 p.m. at the Grand Wailea Resort. BizMixx Maui is the Maui Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser event. The first annual event was held in March 2020. This year’s theme is Black & White.
mauinow.com
Governor-elect Josh Green makes cabinet selections for 14 state departments
Former Maui Managing Director under the Arakawa administration, Keith Regan, is one of 14 individuals named to Governor-elect Josh Green’s cabinet. Regan will sere as Comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services. He most recently served as a Business Management Officer with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and previously worked as the Chief Administrative Officer for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.
Comments / 0