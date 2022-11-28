Read full article on original website
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
Coordinators promise a sense of warmth and community at Stockton's annual lighted boat parade
STOCKTON, Calif. — 2:30 p.m. Update:. The city of Stockton has canceled its annual tree-lighting ceremony where thousands of spectators were expected to watch the 41st return of the city's annual lighted boat parade. Coordinators say the ceremony will be rescheduled. The boat parade will still go on as...
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade Canceled: Here's what's happening instead
The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Tom Indrieri. The cancellation came as a result of the rain forecast. The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, public works department, and the Lincoln city manager met Friday morning to make that decision.
Rocklin's Santa Tour | Need to know
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Santa Tour is back again this year, keeping up the holiday spirit that's been a tradition since the 70s. Santa will embark on his journey around 5:30 p.m. each night, according to the Rocklin Fire Department. The tour kicked off Monday and is scheduled to be seven more days including Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.
Events to Spread Holiday Cheer in the 916
With dazzling lights, homemade cookies, and warm spirits, there’s a reason it is called the most wonderful time of the year. Take one look around Sacramento and it is clear the community is eager to get into the Christmas spirit! With a lighted boat parade, holiday performances, Santa meet ups, and more, Sacramento365 has rounded up events to make your Christmas merry and bright.
Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest
The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
Stockton to open Stribley Community Center as temporary overnight warming zone
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cold temperatures and rainy weather prompted Stockton to open a warming zone at the city's Stribley Community Center, officials announced Thursday. The Stribley Community Center will offer heated overnight resting spaces, restrooms, water and snacks. It will be open from Dec. 1 through the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
The tragic story behind this children’s monument at Rusch Park
By Sara Beth Williams– — At Rusch Park, a lone monument stands encased in stone at the entrance to the playground near the softball fields with the inscription: “This playground memorial is dedicated in memory of those children who have met with untimely tragedy. ‘Grieve not for they rest in Heaven.’”
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
'Dog Heaven' | Neighbors fighting to keep unofficial off-leash dog park in Curtis Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fenced park in Sacramento's Curtis Park neighborhood has been attracting dog owners from across the city who enjoy letting their dogs run free and socializing outside. The City of Sacramento says the Sierra II Green was never meant to be an off-leash dog park, and...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
'Open our hearts even more': Sacramento gym owner launches effort to help homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is working to tackle the growing homeless crisis even after having negative experiences with some people from the community. Bryan Washington lives and works in downtown Sacramento. He says he is worried about his children walking to and from school with the current state of the city.
Citrus Heights Big Lots closing in January
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Big Lots location in Citrus Heights is scheduled to close in January, according to a spokesperson. A recent social media post identified high crime and theft rates as being the reason for closing, but Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney did not confirm why the location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. is closing.
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...
