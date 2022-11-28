ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade Canceled: Here's what's happening instead

The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Tom Indrieri. The cancellation came as a result of the rain forecast. The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, public works department, and the Lincoln city manager met Friday morning to make that decision.
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

Rocklin's Santa Tour | Need to know

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Santa Tour is back again this year, keeping up the holiday spirit that's been a tradition since the 70s. Santa will embark on his journey around 5:30 p.m. each night, according to the Rocklin Fire Department. The tour kicked off Monday and is scheduled to be seven more days including Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.
ROCKLIN, CA
sacramento365.com

Events to Spread Holiday Cheer in the 916

With dazzling lights, homemade cookies, and warm spirits, there’s a reason it is called the most wonderful time of the year. Take one look around Sacramento and it is clear the community is eager to get into the Christmas spirit! With a lighted boat parade, holiday performances, Santa meet ups, and more, Sacramento365 has rounded up events to make your Christmas merry and bright.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest

The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
ROSEVILLE, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

The tragic story behind this children’s monument at Rusch Park

By Sara Beth Williams– — At Rusch Park, a lone monument stands encased in stone at the entrance to the playground near the softball fields with the inscription: “This playground memorial is dedicated in memory of those children who have met with untimely tragedy. ‘Grieve not for they rest in Heaven.’”
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights Big Lots closing in January

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Big Lots location in Citrus Heights is scheduled to close in January, according to a spokesperson. A recent social media post identified high crime and theft rates as being the reason for closing, but Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney did not confirm why the location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. is closing.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
CHICO, CA
