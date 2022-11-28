Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS AND KIRILL KAPRIZOV TRADE BEAUTIFUL SHOOTOUT GOALS (VIDEO)
Shootouts are a great showcase of skill for the NHL's best puckhandlers, and we got a show on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Zegras and Kirill Kaprizov shot back-to-back and traded beautiful goals. The Wild took this one on Matt Boldy's game-winner, advancing to 12-9-2 on the season.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
Yardbarker
Rays give out biggest free-agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free-agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
markerzone.com
KINGS COACH SENDS THE TEAM A MESSAGE WITH LATEST MOVE
The Los Angeles Kings' recent loss to the Kraken with a score of 9-8 has caused management to take steps to wake the team up. Kings general manager Rob Blake decided to send that message by waiving goaltender Cal Petersen. Even though Blake claims that it wasn't meant to be a message to the entire group, head coach Todd McLellan believes that the team could view the transaction as a message.
markerzone.com
BROCK BOESER REPORTEDLY HAS PERMISSION TO TALK TO OTHER NHL TEAMS
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was orignially supposed to be healthy scratch for Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but due to a minor injury to Dakota Joshua, the 25-year-old's services were needed. There's a growing sense that the Canucks and Boeser will part ways at some point leading...
Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects
Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES ERIK KARLSSON COULD RETURN TO THE ATLANTIC DIVISION
Ever since San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier told reporters at the GM Meetings that he's willing to listen to offers on defenceman Erik Karlsson, rumours have been running rampant. During Wednesday's edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said that if Karlsson became available, the Florida Panthers...
Yardbarker
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes surgery, expected to miss six weeks
The Red Wings placed Bertuzzi on the injured reserve on Thursday. The previous night, Bertuzzi left Detroit’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after he was hit in the hand by a point shot taken by teammate Ben Chiarot. Detroit called up veteran Austin Czarnik in a corresponding move on...
Former first-round pick Keiffer Bellows placed on waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers took a chance when claiming Kieffer Bellows off waivers earlier this season but it didn’t pay off. After 11 scoreless games with the team, Bellows is back on waivers today, available for claim by the rest of the league. The team has activated Travis Konecny in his place.
markerzone.com
ERIK KALLGREN HONOURS MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING WITH NEW MASK
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who is currently with their AHL affiliate, is honour a franchise legend and fellow countryman, Borje Salming, who passed away recently, with a new mask. The mask was done by DaveArt, who has designed masks for several goaltenders in the National Hockey League. On...
markerzone.com
EX-NHL FORWARD PATRIK BERGLUND REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTING COMEBACK AFTER MISSING 2021-22 DUE TO SERIOUS CHARGES
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is reportedly gearing up for a potential comeback in Sweden, according to Aftonbladet. The 34-year-old had his contract mutually terminated with Brynas IF, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, after he was arrested and detained on charges of assault and rape in May of 2021 following allegations that were brought forward from his ex-girlfriend. In a statement through his lawyer, he denied the allegations. Prior to being arrested, he missed several games late in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Outbid By Low-Budget Rays In Failed Attempt To Upgrade Pitching Staff
The Boston Red Sox have had a brutal start to the offseason, as they've already lost out on two of their free-agent targets, with the latter proving to be a real twist of the knife. The Red Sox were very close to bringing in former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin,...
markerzone.com
LIGHTNING GET HUGE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for a divisional matchup on Saturday night with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be doing so by getting a huge boost to their lineup. After missing the first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut on Saturday night. The 25-year-old led the stretches at the morning skate and given stick taps by his teammates.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER TEDDY PURCELL JOINS MONTREAL CANADIENS ORGANIZATION
Despite formally announcing it, the Montreal Canadiens have added former NHLer Teddy Purcell to their scouting staff and he will be primarily covering Western Conference teams in Southern California. "They all have something specific to them," Canadiens Executive VP Jeff Gorton said. "That's why we hired Teddy Purcell ; he...
markerzone.com
STEVEN STAMKOS SCORES 1000TH POINT
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos became the 95th member of the NHL's 1000-point club. He is the only Lightning player to ever reach the milestone and has all of his points with Tampa Bay. He scored his 1000th point on a second assist to linemate Nick Paul in the second period of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Stamkos' teammates emptied the bench to celebrate the milestone:
