An informational meeting and open house is scheduled for tomorrow concerning the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission’s long-range plan and other topics. The meeting is planned for tomorrow from 3-5 PM at the PA CareerLink offices on Indian Springs Road in Indiana. The main topic of discussion will be the long-range plan which is being updated for 2023. The meeting will serve as a chance for the public to be introduced to the efforts before a draft long-range plan is submitted to the public for review in late Spring of next year. A presentation on the SPC’s long-range plan will be made to start the meeting and that will be followed by a display of the Indiana County Transportation Projects and engagement activities. Members of the SPC, PennDOT, the county and transit representatives will also be on hand to answer questions on specific projects and transportation policies.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO