Georgia State

Herschel Walker listed Texas home as primary residence and claimed tax credit while running in Georgia

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Leah Margolis
5d ago

Well his primary residence is in Texas how can he run for Senate in Georgia? Seems like he either cheated or lied in both states. Not a good choice to represent either State and should b arrested for falsely running in GA. or falsely getting tax discount in Texas. Either way he needs a prison term

T Cheating
5d ago

If anyone else did that he would already be in trouble. How can you claim primary residence in one state and yet claim to live in another?

bat123girl
5d ago

yes you can have a home in a different state than where you're running but he is claiming the one in Texas as his primary residence and that's a problem

