chathamstartribune.com
Christmas comes to Chatham this weekend
For a taste of holiday cheer with an old-fashioned theme, check out "Christmas in Historic Chatham on Friday and Sunday afternoon and sponsored by Chatham First. The first event begins in front of the historic Pittsylvania County Courthouse at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. This is the traditional lantern-lighting and festival of carols that marks the opening of the town’s Christmas season. The Chatham police will divert traffic from Main Street so that participants may gather in front of the courthouse. The master of ceremonies is Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. He will call upon the Rev. Mikel Pugh of Chatham Presbyterian Church to open the evening, and then ask Chatham Mayor Will Pace to have lamplighter William Stafford present the traditional first lantern.
WDBJ7.com
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
timesvirginian.com
Words from the Chamber
In last week’s column, my discussion included several references to “progress.” In your opinion, what shape should progress take in the community of Appomattox? I am sure that many of you have specific things in mind, and an all encompassing list might be extensive. In this column, however, I will have to rely on my perspective to list a few areas and hope that I will be in line with your train of thought as well.
timesvirginian.com
Roland Baxter “R.B.” Parris
Roland Baxter “R.B.” Parris, 95, of Appomattox passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was the husband of Louise Nelson Parris. Born in Asheville, N.C., on August 30, 1927, R. B. was the son of the late Roland Baxter Parris, Sr. and the late Alva Teague Parris. Educated in Asheville Public Schools, R.B. joined the U.S. Marine Corps near the end of World War II. After serving in the Marine Corps. R.B. attended N.C. State University and majored in forestry. He then worked with the U. S. Forest Service in California and Arizona. He started work for Continental Can Company in 1953 as an area forester and continued until his retirement in 1986.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
WSLS
Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s. Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said. The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders...
Smith Mountain Eagle
House fire occurs in Moneta
A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
timesvirginian.com
Ruby Christine “Chris” Garrett Cyrus
Ruby Christine “Chris” Garrett Cyrus, 70, of Old Grist Mill Rd., Appomattox, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on March 31, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Ferguson Garrett and Carlton Rosser Garrett. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a sales associate for Schewels Furniture in Appomattox.
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County salaries in this week's Star-Tribune
See this week's Star-Tribune for a listing of all Pittsylvania County government and school employee salaries for those earning $55,000 or more. The salaries of state and local employees making more than $10,000 a year are considered public record and are open to inspection. Information requested included name, position, salary...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WDBJ7.com
One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
Franklin News Post
Comets crash Eagles' season opener
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received several calls around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex. 911 callers told police they heard gunshots and then saw...
WSLS
Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
campussafetymagazine.com
Former Liberty University Dean Files Whistleblower Lawsuit
Another former Liberty University (LU) employee is suing the school for allegedly firing him in retaliation for being a whistleblower. Former LU Dean John Markley says for four years he repeatedly made good faith reports to Liberty leadership and law enforcement of the school’s state and federal law violations, only to be terminated in June, reports Christianity Today.
chathamstartribune.com
Trojans defeat Cavaliers in home opener
Tunstall High School defeated Chatham in the home opener on Monday night 97-39. Tunstall's Jamarcus Brown led the team with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Brown connects on one of his field goals against Chatham defender Jonavan Coles (#24), along with Qualiq Scott (#12).
