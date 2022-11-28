For a taste of holiday cheer with an old-fashioned theme, check out "Christmas in Historic Chatham on Friday and Sunday afternoon and sponsored by Chatham First. The first event begins in front of the historic Pittsylvania County Courthouse at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. This is the traditional lantern-lighting and festival of carols that marks the opening of the town’s Christmas season. The Chatham police will divert traffic from Main Street so that participants may gather in front of the courthouse. The master of ceremonies is Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. He will call upon the Rev. Mikel Pugh of Chatham Presbyterian Church to open the evening, and then ask Chatham Mayor Will Pace to have lamplighter William Stafford present the traditional first lantern.

CHATHAM, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO