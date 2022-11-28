ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Christmas comes to Chatham this weekend

For a taste of holiday cheer with an old-fashioned theme, check out "Christmas in Historic Chatham on Friday and Sunday afternoon and sponsored by Chatham First. The first event begins in front of the historic Pittsylvania County Courthouse at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. This is the traditional lantern-lighting and festival of carols that marks the opening of the town’s Christmas season. The Chatham police will divert traffic from Main Street so that participants may gather in front of the courthouse. The master of ceremonies is Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. He will call upon the Rev. Mikel Pugh of Chatham Presbyterian Church to open the evening, and then ask Chatham Mayor Will Pace to have lamplighter William Stafford present the traditional first lantern.
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Words from the Chamber

In last week’s column, my discussion included several references to “progress.” In your opinion, what shape should progress take in the community of Appomattox? I am sure that many of you have specific things in mind, and an all encompassing list might be extensive. In this column, however, I will have to rely on my perspective to list a few areas and hope that I will be in line with your train of thought as well.
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Roland Baxter “R.B.” Parris

Roland Baxter “R.B.” Parris, 95, of Appomattox passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was the husband of Louise Nelson Parris. Born in Asheville, N.C., on August 30, 1927, R. B. was the son of the late Roland Baxter Parris, Sr. and the late Alva Teague Parris. Educated in Asheville Public Schools, R.B. joined the U.S. Marine Corps near the end of World War II. After serving in the Marine Corps. R.B. attended N.C. State University and majored in forestry. He then worked with the U. S. Forest Service in California and Arizona. He started work for Continental Can Company in 1953 as an area forester and continued until his retirement in 1986.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s. Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said. The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

House fire occurs in Moneta

A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
MONETA, VA
timesvirginian.com

Ruby Christine “Chris” Garrett Cyrus

Ruby Christine “Chris” Garrett Cyrus, 70, of Old Grist Mill Rd., Appomattox, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on March 31, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Ferguson Garrett and Carlton Rosser Garrett. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a sales associate for Schewels Furniture in Appomattox.
APPOMATTOX, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania County salaries in this week's Star-Tribune

See this week's Star-Tribune for a listing of all Pittsylvania County government and school employee salaries for those earning $55,000 or more. The salaries of state and local employees making more than $10,000 a year are considered public record and are open to inspection. Information requested included name, position, salary...
The Roanoke Star

Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Comets crash Eagles' season opener

Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received several calls around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex. 911 callers told police they heard gunshots and then saw...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
LYNCHBURG, VA
campussafetymagazine.com

Former Liberty University Dean Files Whistleblower Lawsuit

Another former Liberty University (LU) employee is suing the school for allegedly firing him in retaliation for being a whistleblower. Former LU Dean John Markley says for four years he repeatedly made good faith reports to Liberty leadership and law enforcement of the school’s state and federal law violations, only to be terminated in June, reports Christianity Today.
chathamstartribune.com

Trojans defeat Cavaliers in home opener

Tunstall High School defeated Chatham in the home opener on Monday night 97-39. Tunstall's Jamarcus Brown led the team with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Brown connects on one of his field goals against Chatham defender Jonavan Coles (#24), along with Qualiq Scott (#12).
CHATHAM, VA

