Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO