This Indiana 4th grade teacher won a national educator award
Angela Fowler of Grassy Creek Elementary School received the national award during a school assembly she believed was to promote reading.
University of Indianapolis researchers hopeful with new effort to identify Herb Baumeister victims
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday, the Hamilton County coroner announced a new effort to help identify the remains of murder victims found at Fox Hollow Farm in 1996. Robert Graves has lived on the property for the past 15 years. "When we first got here, we decided that we were...
Edgewood Fire Department receives Safe Haven Baby Box
Indiana's 92nd Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Wednesday at the Edgewood Fire Department, located at 3323 Nichol Avenue in Anderson.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Yahoo Sports
Star-filled group to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 men's class
A star-studded group will go into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in the men’s induction class in March. Former Marion star James Blackmon Sr., Terre Haute South and Indiana standout Brian Evans, Lawrence North and North Carolina star Eric Montross and Zionsville standout and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens were among the names announced Tuesday for the 61st induction class.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor
Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor
Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
shelbycountypost.com
Major renovations underway at two Shelbyville elementary schools
Complete renovation projects at two of Shelbyville’s three elementary schools are in full swing. Coulston Elementary, opened in 1956, and Loper Elementary, opened in 1960, are getting complete interior makeovers that will take approximately 18 months to finish. Both renovation projects are in Phase I. “I can tell you...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Center Grove finishes No. 1 in final Indiana MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Indiana came to a close last weekend with champions crowned in six classifications at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Center Grove (Greenwood) was among the winners, beating Carroll (Fort Wayne) in the Class 6A state title game. That victory helped propel the Trojans to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
theechonews.com
Construction continues on Gas City medical campus
Marion Health Network’s Gas City medical campus, which is under construction just off of I-69 near Payne’s restaurant, is still undergoing development. When fully finished, the four-story building will occupy 100,000 square feet, sit on approximately 100 acres of land and will provide a number of services to the people of Gas City and the surrounding area.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Current Publishing
In triumph: Researcher seeking treatment for pancreatic cancer becomes survivor, encourages early diagnosis
Martin D. Hynes III understands his good fortune. An early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer helped save his life. During November, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the Carmel resident – whose pre-diagnosis career included researching a treatment for the disease – shares his story to help others. “Given that early...
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Anderson, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
wrtv.com
Contracted security employee for Muncie Community Schools accused of dealing marijuana
MUNCIE — A man who worked as a contracted security officer for Muncie Community Schools has been arrested for dealing marijuana and other charges. The district says he is not an employee of Muncie Community Schools. According to a probable cause affidavit, the suspect told police he went to...
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
