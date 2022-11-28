ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Yahoo Sports

Star-filled group to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 men's class

A star-studded group will go into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in the men’s induction class in March. Former Marion star James Blackmon Sr., Terre Haute South and Indiana standout Brian Evans, Lawrence North and North Carolina star Eric Montross and Zionsville standout and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens were among the names announced Tuesday for the 61st induction class.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor

Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor

Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Major renovations underway at two Shelbyville elementary schools

Complete renovation projects at two of Shelbyville’s three elementary schools are in full swing. Coulston Elementary, opened in 1956, and Loper Elementary, opened in 1960, are getting complete interior makeovers that will take approximately 18 months to finish. Both renovation projects are in Phase I. “I can tell you...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Center Grove finishes No. 1 in final Indiana MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in Indiana came to a close last weekend with champions crowned in six classifications at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Center Grove (Greenwood) was among the winners, beating Carroll (Fort Wayne) in the Class 6A state title game. That victory helped propel the Trojans to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
GREENWOOD, IN
1077 WRKR

Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
INDIANA STATE
theechonews.com

Construction continues on Gas City medical campus

Marion Health Network’s Gas City medical campus, which is under construction just off of I-69 near Payne’s restaurant, is still undergoing development. When fully finished, the four-story building will occupy 100,000 square feet, sit on approximately 100 acres of land and will provide a number of services to the people of Gas City and the surrounding area.
GAS CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Anderson, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

