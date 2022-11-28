ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

No charges expected in fatal crash at southwest Houston post office

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 84-year-old driver is not facing charges after she slammed into a post office, killing a woman in southwest Houston. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 84-year-old woman behind the wheel is not expected to face any charges, and it appears to be an awful accident.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deadly hit-and-run kills man in south Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in south Houston. Police say an unidentified 43-year-old man left his parents’ home at the 6600 block of St. Augustine Street, near the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard on Wednesday evening and walked across Yellowstone on the east side of the street around 6:20 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three...
MCALLEN, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD arrests man on murder charges in shooting death of rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON (KIAH) — At a press conference Friday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that his officers arrested a man Thursday night in last month’s shooting death of rapper Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces murder charges for the Nov. 1 incident outside of a downtown...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

(KTLA) – Houston police announced on Friday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff. In a media briefing, police said they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been charged with murder. Police also announced that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

I-45 major weekend road closure

HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!. There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Husband who beat his wife to death sentenced to 55 years in prison

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who killed his wife at her Chinatown beauty school and staged the scene to look like a robbery was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday. Trang Vu, a 52-year-old Houston man who now goes by the name Itani Milleni, was charged with murder four years after the 2015 killing of his estranged wife, Tuyet Ngoc Tran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tree giveaway | Help build a healthy Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2022 Hurricane Season recap

HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at how we did this hurricane season. Did we have more or less than expected? He has this brief look at that.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Protecting packages from porch pirates this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Just one insurance company, State Farm, says they received 22,250 theft claims in 2021 alone. It’s why they’re putting out helpful tips this holiday season to protect home deliveries from so-called “porch pirates.”. Those thieves snatch vulnerable packages from doorsteps day or night,...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather to flip-flop again | When to expect a warmer pattern with some rain

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a chilly start to meteorological winter in Houston, but a substantial warmup begins soon as south winds return Friday. Temperatures peak barely over 60 degrees today with sunshine for most of the day, but clouds and moisture increase this evening and overnight as a warm front drifts northward through Southeast Texas. That means temperatures tonight will begin cool in the 50s, but likely warm to the 60s before sunrise Friday, and there may be some fog near the coast and bay.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy