No charges expected in fatal crash at southwest Houston post office
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 84-year-old driver is not facing charges after she slammed into a post office, killing a woman in southwest Houston. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 84-year-old woman behind the wheel is not expected to face any charges, and it appears to be an awful accident.
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
Elderly man found in fatal house fire in southeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A house fire leaves an elderly man dead in southeast Houston on Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m., Houston firefighters were called out to a home on the 5300 block of Wenda Street that had a heavy fire. While tackling the blaze, they did a primary search...
Deadly hit-and-run kills man in south Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in south Houston. Police say an unidentified 43-year-old man left his parents’ home at the 6600 block of St. Augustine Street, near the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard on Wednesday evening and walked across Yellowstone on the east side of the street around 6:20 p.m.
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three...
#ICYMI: Woman killed in crash at post office, man charged with DWI that injured 2 Cleveland HS students
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. An elderly driver plowed into a post office on the southwest side, killing a woman who was walking inside. It happened on Rogerdale near the Beltway Wednesday evening. Police say the driver...
Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
HPD arrests man on murder charges in shooting death of rapper Takeoff
HOUSTON (KIAH) — At a press conference Friday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that his officers arrested a man Thursday night in last month’s shooting death of rapper Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces murder charges for the Nov. 1 incident outside of a downtown...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
(KTLA) – Houston police announced on Friday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff. In a media briefing, police said they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been charged with murder. Police also announced that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua...
I-45 major weekend road closure
HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!. There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.
Woman arrested, man still on the loose for robbery shooting of Uber driver
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman has been arrested and a man is still on the loose for an attempted robbery of an Uber driver that turned into a shooting. According to police, 28-year-old Mariah Williams was arrested on Thursday for her alleged role in the incident. Police said Williams...
WANTED: Suspect wanted for kidnapping woman, forcing tied-up child into closet
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a man who not only held a woman at knifepoint, but forced a child into a closet. Frederick Wiltz, 66, is wanted for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies arrived...
Husband who beat his wife to death sentenced to 55 years in prison
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who killed his wife at her Chinatown beauty school and staged the scene to look like a robbery was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday. Trang Vu, a 52-year-old Houston man who now goes by the name Itani Milleni, was charged with murder four years after the 2015 killing of his estranged wife, Tuyet Ngoc Tran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
Tree giveaway | Help build a healthy Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.
Weekend outlook: fog, spotty rain, cold front | Tracking many days of changing weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weather continues to flip-flop as cold fronts and warm fronts come and go. The latest change: a warm front, which is moving through Friday morning. This will make for a warmer, cloudy and drizzly-at-times day. Friday’s light rain likely tapers off by late afternoon. Highs...
2022 Hurricane Season recap
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at how we did this hurricane season. Did we have more or less than expected? He has this brief look at that.
Protecting packages from porch pirates this holiday season
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Just one insurance company, State Farm, says they received 22,250 theft claims in 2021 alone. It’s why they’re putting out helpful tips this holiday season to protect home deliveries from so-called “porch pirates.”. Those thieves snatch vulnerable packages from doorsteps day or night,...
Houston weather to flip-flop again | When to expect a warmer pattern with some rain
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a chilly start to meteorological winter in Houston, but a substantial warmup begins soon as south winds return Friday. Temperatures peak barely over 60 degrees today with sunshine for most of the day, but clouds and moisture increase this evening and overnight as a warm front drifts northward through Southeast Texas. That means temperatures tonight will begin cool in the 50s, but likely warm to the 60s before sunrise Friday, and there may be some fog near the coast and bay.
