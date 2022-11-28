Read full article on original website
Jordan Nwora starting Saturday for Milwaukee in place of inactive Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Khris Middleton is sitting out due to return to competition reconditioning. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Nwora.
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Edmond Sumner (glute) ruled out for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Sumner left Friday's game and did not return due to a glute injury. Now, he has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a right glute contusion. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Jalen Williams playing second unit role for Thunder on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will come off the bench after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Saturday's starter. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Leonard will miss his sixth straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play more minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Coffey's current projection includes 6.5 points,...
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee Saturday night in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Portis.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/2/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Jevon Carter starting for Bucks Saturday in place of injured Jrue Holiday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will start Saturday in the team's game agianst the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Jrue Holiday is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Carter.
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Mamadi Diakite coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Diakite will resume his previous bench role after Lamar Stevens was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 57.7 minutes this season, Diakite is recording 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
