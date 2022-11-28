ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Black ice, dusting of snow possible this freezing Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this Friday morning, while it should be mostly dry, there’s still a chance for snow from a stray shower before sunrise. Even without additional precipitation, temperatures are at or below freezing which means there’s a chance you’ll encounter black ice. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Hunt for the perfect holiday gift at Lloyd Center mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –With the holiday season in full swing, shoppers are on the hunt for the perfect gifts. From shopping, food and festivities, discover what the Portland mall has to offer this holiday season on behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Lloyd Center.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Check off your holiday shopping list and meet Santa at Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re looking to drop off your Christmas list and grab a photo with Santa Clause this holiday season, head over to the Lloyd Center to join in the holiday festivities. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at the Lloyd Center, discover everything the...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

It may be sunny but Saturday will also be cold and windy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to a frigid start to Saturday. How’s that wind treating you?. It’s going to be a dry day with some sunshine too. But there’s a price to pay for the sun. Not like California prices but the price we pay will be measured in miles per hour. Gusts around the Portland metro will range from 20 to 35 mph from the east.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Support local non-profit Sunshine Division on the Day of Giving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors at the Sunshine Division offer free food and clothing assistance for those in need at their on-site food pantry and clothing room and through their food box programs. Sunshine Division’s Executive Director Kyle Camberg joined Everyday Northwest on the Sunshine Division Day...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

What employers are looking for in the post-pandemic workplace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The workplace has changed over the past few years. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Indeed discussed their 2023 workplace hiring trend report with information for job seekers, employees and employers to find workplace success in the coming year.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Get glam hair, nails inspiration for the holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In preparation for the holidays Everyday Northwest sponsors at Sally Beauty shared inspiration for hair and nails glam. Learn more one-stop shopping with Sally Beauty for the holidays.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Workshops aim to empower high schoolers with financial literacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Across classrooms, there is a growing need for financial education, which is where Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation come in. Watch the video above to learn more about the partnership’s work to empower students with lessons on personal finances, on behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Intuit.
PORTLAND, OR

