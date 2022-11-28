Read full article on original website
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body
The disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand prompted a 200-person, multi-agency effort search, ending with the discovery of her body several miles from her home. Police say that a FedEx driver who had dropped a package off at Strand's house around the time of her disappearance confessed to abducting and murdering her.Dec. 3, 2022.
Groton police probe armed robbery
Police in Groton are looking for the suspect who held up a Henny Penny store on town Saturday night. It was just after 7:00 p.m. that the suspect entered the store on Gold Star Highway brandishing a knife and demanding money.
