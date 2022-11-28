Judge rules Austin Harrouff not guilty by reason of insanity in murder of Tequesta couple

Read full article on original website
Child shot when dad, under influence, 'irresponsibly handled' AR-15, police say
A Port St. Lucie girl is recovering after a police report said she was shot when her "extremely negligent" father, who was under the influence of alcohol, "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle.
‘Extremely negligent’ Florida man accused of shooting daughter with AR-15 while drunk
A Florida man was charged with child abuse after police said he "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle and shot his daughter the day before Thanksgiving.
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes at a Wellington business plaza and in Port St. Lucie. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor who said the thieves changed his checks and tried to steal $27,000.
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
Arrested for threatening to 'shoot deputies, innocent bystanders, and the PBSO helicopter'
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — It wasn't until a week after the alleged crime that a detective was asked to review whether a crime was actually committed. A sergeant and a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to the scene on North Road in Loxahatchee late on the night of Thursday, Nov. 17.
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City.
Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Boca Raton Woman Arrested After Incident Outside Renzo’s Pizza
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Casey Gans is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly appeared so intoxicated while sitting in a car outside Renzo’s — at 1906 Clint Moore — that a manager inside called police to make sure she […]
Stuart police looking at possible suspect in fatal Thanksgiving triple shooting
STUART, Fla. — Stuart Police say they are looking into a possible suspect in a Thanksgiving triple shooting that left a 73-year-old grandmother dead and two others seriously injured. A spokesman said detectives are working to identify the main suspect and are looking into information about additional shooters. Gunfire...
Vero Beach High School student found with loaded gun on campus
A student at Vero Beach High School was arrested after making threatening comments and having a loaded gun in their possession on campus, the school district said.
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
WATCH: Man Who Killed And Chewed On Martin County Couple Found Not Guilty
Austin Harrouff will be sent to a mental health treatment facility.
Martin County Sheriff's Office seeing success with hit-and-run crackdown
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on hit and run crashes. Solving several so far this year, after dedicating a unit specifically to close these cases. Martin County deputies have solved about a third of their unsolved hit-and-runs this year since launching...
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy
A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach
Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. It happened at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m.
