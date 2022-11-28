ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Man wanted in homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a man wanted in a November homicide. Police say Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, was responsible for the death of man whose body was found in a residential basement Nov. 26. Police found the man's body in the residence in the 100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Arrest made in Harrisburg robbery

Harrisburg police were called to a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street on Thursday. Police say video footage showed a suspect pushing the clerk, when they had the register open, causing the clerk to hit their head. According to police, the suspect grabbed between $400 and $500 from...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
DOVER, PA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for suspect who pointed gun at drivers along Frederick highway

FREDERICK, Md. - Police are searching for the driver of a car who is accused of pointing a gun at other drivers along a highway in Frederick on Friday afternoon. Maryland State Police say around 2:30 p.m., officers were notified by the victim that a driver had pointed a gun at him while driving westbound on US Route 340/15 near Mount Zion Road.
FREDERICK, MD
abc27.com

Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shots fired investigation underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

First responders busy with crashes, fires

Crashes and fires kept area first responders busy Thanksgiving week. Franklin Fire Company answered a call Wednesday in the 6300 block of Fort McCord Road with two people reportedly trapped. The car’s occupants were out when Station 4’s Chief Mark Trace and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy