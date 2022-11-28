Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
WGAL
Man wanted in homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a man wanted in a November homicide. Police say Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, was responsible for the death of man whose body was found in a residential basement Nov. 26. Police found the man's body in the residence in the 100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m.
WGAL
Arrest made in Harrisburg robbery
Harrisburg police were called to a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street on Thursday. Police say video footage showed a suspect pushing the clerk, when they had the register open, causing the clerk to hit their head. According to police, the suspect grabbed between $400 and $500 from...
Police searching for answers after shell casings found in road in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for answers regarding a shots fired incident on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 for a report of shots fired. They did not locate any victims or...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
NBC Washington
Police Investigating Driver Who Tailgated, Pointed Gun at Car in Frederick County
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a driver tailgated and pointed a handgun at another car in Frederick County, Maryland. The victim reported the incident to police. They said it happened while driving westbound Friday afternoon on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police release.
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
fox5dc.com
Search underway for suspect who pointed gun at drivers along Frederick highway
FREDERICK, Md. - Police are searching for the driver of a car who is accused of pointing a gun at other drivers along a highway in Frederick on Friday afternoon. Maryland State Police say around 2:30 p.m., officers were notified by the victim that a driver had pointed a gun at him while driving westbound on US Route 340/15 near Mount Zion Road.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly pulls out gun during 7-8 person fight in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is behind bars after police say she pulled out a gun during a seven to eight person brawl in Dauphin County. According to Highspire Borough Police Department, 25-year-old Evony Otero had been involved in a fight that included up to eight people.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
abc27.com
Shots fired investigation underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.
abc27.com
Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue in Heidelberg Township, York County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. Details are limited at this time, but a person was pulled out of the water in Heidelberg Township around 10:20 a.m. WGAL is working to get more information. Stay with us for updates.
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
First responders busy with crashes, fires
Crashes and fires kept area first responders busy Thanksgiving week. Franklin Fire Company answered a call Wednesday in the 6300 block of Fort McCord Road with two people reportedly trapped. The car’s occupants were out when Station 4’s Chief Mark Trace and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene....
Central Pa. man choked 2-year-old daughter for playing in dog’s water bowl: state police
A Dauphin County man choked his 2-year-old daughter and left bruises on her throat because she was playing with the family dog’s water bowl, police said in court documents. Pennsylvania State Police have charged David C. Thomas, 33, with abusing the toddler between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 in his Wiconisco Township home.
