Bensalem Township, PA

Teen murder suspect showed victim’s body on Instagram, police say

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

( WTRF ) — A teen in Pennsylvania was arrested over the weekend after showing a dead body to an acquaintance on Instagram, according to authorities.

Police in Bensalem said they received a 911 call about a possible homicide. The caller allegedly told police that her daughter received an Instagram video chat from a 16-year-old that stated he had just killed someone.

Police said the 16-year-old flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood. He then asked for assistance with the disposal of the body.

The officers say they were able to identify the 16-year-old as Joshua Cooper.

When officers entered the mobile home, they said they saw a girl’s body on the bathroom floor with an apparent gunshot wound. There were also indications that Cooper took substantial steps to clean up the crime scene, according to police.

Joshua Cooper was charged as an adult with the following crimes:  Criminal Homicide, Possessing Instruments of Crime and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.  He was arraigned by District Justice Wertman, denied bail, and sent to the Edison Juvenile Detention Center.

