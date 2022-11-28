ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after he and his daughter were hit by a SUV while walking in the Opry Mills Mall parking lot.

They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.

HPD: One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart

Metro police reported Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his 57-year-old daughter when they were struck by a 2020 Volvo SUV driven by a 32-year-old woman.

The family had just disembarked from the General Jackson and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk, according to Metro police.

The driver told officers she was working as a food delivery driver after picking up an order at Chuy’s Opry Mills location. She said it was raining hard at the time of the collision and that she did not see the pedestrians. Metro police said she did not show indicators of impairment.

Joyner and his daughter were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where Joyner died Sunday night. His daughter sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect in Buffalo supermarket shooting pleads guilty

Metro police reported the preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be failure to yield the right of way on the part of the delivery driver. It is not known if she will be charged.

Metro police reported the investigation is ongoing.

