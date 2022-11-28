Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Elle
All the Best Apple Cyber Monday Deals on AirPods, iPads, Laptops, and So Much More
Finding Apple products on sale is like looking for a needle in a haystack—it’s rare! It’s frustrating. And it feels impossible. Except for today on Cyber Monday, of course, a.k.a. the one time of year all the bestselling Apple products (including AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and even Apple TVs) get marked down to ridiculously low prices.
The Verge
The best early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon you can get now
Black Friday is a not-so-distant memory, but Amazon still has some excellent early Cyber Monday deals on a variety of tech devices. We’ve rounded up a collection of all the best discounts you can still get on wireless headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more. If you’re looking for discounts...
The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads to shop right now
Cyber Monday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just-released 2022 iPad Pro.
ZDNet
The 40 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available
Cyber Monday was one of the best opportunities to pick up discount gifts and gadgets before the holidays. Many major US retailers launched sales starting last week, with thousands of discounts on electronics, and many of those deals are still available now that Cyber Monday has finished. Walmart extended the...
ZDNet
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $79
Black Friday may be over, but we're still on the watch for breakout deals for Cyber Monday. Namely, Best Buy had one of the best Chromebook deals this year, with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 -- which retails at $219 and typically sells for $139 -- listed for as low as $79. And that deal is still available headed into Cyber Monday.
AOL Corp
The second-generation Apple Pencil hit a new record-low price for Cyber Monday
SAVE $40: The second-generation Apple Pencil normally retails for $129, but you can get it on sale for the record-low of $89 at Best Buy and Amazon this Cyber Monday — a 31% savings. If you managed to finagle a good deal on an iPad this Cyber Weekend (which...
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
ZDNet
The 28 best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung devices
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here. Read now. I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not...
ZDNet
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
ZDNet
The 68 best Cyber Monday TV deals: 75, 65, 50-inch TVs on sale
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best offers on AirTags, iPads, iPhones, MacBook Pros and AirPods
Black Friday is in full swing now, and the top bits of tech are available for less. As we enter the third day of sales, TVs, laptops, gaming gear and, yes, those pricey Apple products can all be found for a fraction of their regular price.Several stores are taking part this year, and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on iPhones, iPads and more from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO.While Apple itself isn’t reducing prices for Black Friday, the tech giant is offering a gift card worth up to £250 in exchange for a purchase – so it’s...
laptopmag.com
Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: December 2022 edition
It's been a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. So much new stuff to get excited over, all ready to empty your wallet over the holiday period. That said, there...
ZDNet
Want a robot vacuum for less than $100? Anker's Eufy is 67% off at Walmart
The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $202, so you only pay $98.
ZDNet
The newest Kindle just dropped to $85 on Amazon for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with discounts available on everything from laptops to TVs. Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, e-retailer Amazon has launched sales on product lines including Fire TVs and Kindles. One deal we've spotted is for the new 2022 flagship Kindle model, a reader that usually retails for $99.99. For a limited time, you can pick up the new Kindle for $85, a 15% discount.
Comments / 0