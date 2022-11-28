Read full article on original website
400 trees given away in a half hour in Valley Grande tree project
The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour. Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."
Wannabe Rescued to host Annual Santa Photos
Wannabe Rescued Inc. will host its Annual Santa Photos on the first two weekends in December at Tractor Supply. The public is welcome to bring their pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Children are also welcome. Pictures will be taken at the following dates and times:. Dec. 3:...
Christmas on The River 2022 Underway in Demopolis
The 51st annual Christmas on the River is underway in Demopolis. The six-day event — is one of the Top 20 Tourist Attractions in the Southeast. “Christmas on the River is the way Demopolis tells the world Merry Christmas,” said COTR 2022 Chairman Andy Renner. The event was...
Montgomery Salvation Army finds temporary Christmas distribution center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery now has the keys to a temporary Christmas distribution center. It located in an empty store near Atlanta Highway and has plenty of space to organize various holiday supply drives. “We’ll have pallets of canned goods and dry goods that will...
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
Schedule for Selma's City of Lights Christmas parade
11 a.m. - Traditional Day Parade on Water Avenue and Broad Street. 12 p.m. - Cocoa, Cookies and Selfies with Santa at Songs of Selma James Perkins Jr. Park. "Selma High and Southside" Special Feature Stillman College Band. Polar Express Train Station. Santa's Vendor Shoppe. Changing the Pattern Exhibition. Play...
State Capitol to hold Christmas Tree lighting on Friday
The State Capitol in Montgomery will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The 151st Alabama Army National Guard Band will perform musical selections at 5 p.m.
City of Wetumpka Announces plans for 50 Christmas on the Coosa Celebrations
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the historic Elmore County Courthouse downtown. The Parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. through downtown Wetumpka. Join us for the 50th Christmas on the Coosa Celebration. We will begin the morning with our annual Character Breakfast of two sessions. The first session is at 7:30 am and the second session at 9:30 am. Gold Star Park Stage Entertainment will begin at 11:30 am and will feature The Leap of Faith Dancers, the Wetumpka Elementary K-2nd grade singers, A Chance the Dance Dancers and Pops Band.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked deadly severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with them tornado warnings for several counties. Sunrise brough visual confirmation of the damage, and news of two deaths. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, an...
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Elmore County Storm Damage Confirmed
Storm damage has been confirmed in Elmore County from the tornado-warned storm that moved through just before 4AM Wednesday. The river bridge on U.S. Highway 231 on the Elmore/Montgomery county line had to be closed due to downed power lines. It has since reopened. Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett...
National AIDS Memorial Quilt initiative coming to Selma on Saturday
A national AIDS memorial quilt initiative is coming to Selma this weekend. “Change the Pattern," a multi-city initiative issuing a call to action addressing HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities in the South, arrives in Selma on Christmas parade day on Dec. 3. Organizers spoke to The Selma Sun...
Legal Notices, December 1, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
SHA to hold meetings on applying for Rental Assistance Demonstration
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a meeting on Dec. 8 and on Dec. 15 on their intention to apply for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration or RAD. "The RAD program allows us to move properties from the Public Housing program to the Section...
Deadly tornado strikes Alabama, at least two dead, more injured as first damage reports surface
Emergency officials were assessing storm damage early Wednesday after severe storms tore across the state overnight and killed at least two people and injured many more. In Montgomery County, emergency officials told WSFA-TV that two people had been killed other peopel injured in the Flatwood Community. A suspected tornado apparently...
Prattville to Honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of Annual Christmas Parade
The City of Prattville is excited to honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Ms. Armstrong is from Prattville, but has travelled around the world to become a World Champion in Women’s Weightlifting. Andrea Armstrong competed in the IPL Drug tested world championship hosted in...
Perry County under slight risk for severe weather tomorrow
Central Alabama, including Perry County, is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tornados are possible, as well as 60 mph wind and quarter-sized hail. The public is advised to take precautions as needed and to stay up to date with...
Central Alabama under slight risk of severe weather tomorrow
Central Alabama is under a slight risk for severe weather that includes the possibility of a tornado tomorrow. According to weather reports, other threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. A portion of the Black Belt is under the slight risk category while another portion, including...
