Brevard County, FL

Brevard County sheriff asks for help naming next generation of crimefighting K-9s

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eight future crimefighting canines need names and the Brevard County sheriff is asking for the community’s help to choose them.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the bloodhound puppies are getting ready to start their training for their futures as K-9 officers. He said two additional female dogs from the litter are taking on a brand-new role as part of a new educational partnership with the Brevard Zoo’s Barnyard.

There are four female pups and four male pups that need names. Ivey said two of the 10 puppies were already named by K-9 handlers. The names they picked were “Baby Blue” in honor of the dad to the puppies and “Cindy” after Cindy Johnson, who has purchased and donated 16 ballistic vests for the department’s K-9s.

To submit a name for the furry squad of law enforcement officers, you can comment on the Facebook post linked below with name suggestions for the male pups identified by blue collars and the females identified by pink collars. Only names submitted through the post will be considered in the contest.

The contest ends on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m.

The citizens who suggest the winning names will be invited to a “naming celebration” and swearing-in ceremony to pin the badges on the new deputy dogs.

