The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 PrescriptionsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly...
Giants feel pressure to restart stalled running game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have had a simple formula for success under first-year coach Brian Daboll. When they can run ball well, throw it on their terms and play good defense, they’ve won seven times in 11 games.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play on Thursday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The...
AP source: Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP in 2024
Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge of the discussions between...
Peterson critical of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in podcast
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Peterson's war of words against his former team now includes barbs aimed at quarterback Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback — who played his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals — said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”
Fields' status for Bears still in question with Packers next
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields threw lightly on the field prior to the Chicago Bears' game last week, hoping he would be able to play through an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder after being listed as questionable on the team's final report. It didn't work out that...
Williams scores 27 points, Thunder push Spurs' skid to 9
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City didn't have star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against San Antoni. Jalen Williams' spot-on imitation was good enough. Williams scored a season-high 27 points and the Thunder overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to hand the Spurs their ninth straight loss, 119-111 on Wednesday night.
