Firearms were stolen early Tuesday from an Alexandria store when an SUV rammed through the front glass, a repeat of a similar break-in on the same street in 2018. Alexandria Police Department officers responded to the building near the Jackson Street and Dorchester Drive intersection around 6:50 a.m. They found a 2017 Infinity Q80 sport-utility vehicle that had been driven into the building from the left side, shattering the glass windows under a sign for The Kayak Store.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO