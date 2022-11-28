Read full article on original website
Man seen at rapper TakeOff's shooting charged with possessing a weapon
HOUSTON — One month after the killing of rapper TakeOff, a man connected to the case appeared in court. Prosecutors said Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil' Cam, was there when TakeOff was killed but he has not been charged with shooting the rapper. He was in court for two counts of felon with weapon charges.
Woman found shot to death in Rosharon identified as Keniqua Dachelle King
HOUSTON - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a woman who was found dead in Rosharon. Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King. The woman was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, near FM 521 and FM 1462. The sheriff’s office says King died...
HPD investigating after bullet rips into woman's home while she slept
HOUSTON — Homeowners in the Rice Military neighborhood deal with a lot living so close to Washington Avenue, but this latest incident could have gotten someone killed. Surveillance video from a neighbor's camera captured the sound of gunfire -- four shots before a car races by around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Video shows thief punch victims outside apartment near NRG before running off with their cash
The victims were sitting inside a car outside an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. We have video from HPD that shows what the suspect did before running off with their money.
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department, an elderly...
18-year-old found shot to death inside his Mustang in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect who fatally shot an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to what they said was a medical call in the 7900 block of Shady Grove, located in...
Woman tries to snatch another woman's purse in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON — Police need help to identify the person who attacked a woman for her purse in a west Houston apartment complex parking lot. The attempted robbery happened at the 7979 Westheimer Apartments on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was standing between a couple...
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
5 French bulldog puppies taken during Jersey Village home invasion, police say
A juvenile was in the apartment at the time and called 911 while in hiding. A video shows the suspects kicking in the door and taking the puppies.
Houston 19-year-old sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Houston man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Kennedy Watkins was arrested with two other Houston men in Tyler in connection to several catalytic converter thefts. The three were all 18-years-old at the time of their July […]
Only on 13: Crosby neighbors admit shooting family's dog but claims animal was aggressive
It has been almost two weeks since a beloved pet named Mya was shot, with her last moments potentially captured on camera. Only ABC13 has the fallout from the shooting.
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder
It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
New court date set for Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs has had her court date reset to Dec. 8. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested on Aug. 31 in The Woodlands. Alsaid faces charges of animal cruelty and theft. A Montgomery County grand jury…
Man shot in hand in possible robbery in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot in his hands during a possible robbery Monday night in north Houston. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Golden Pass, near Veterans Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. The man was taken...
FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'
Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
