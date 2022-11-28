Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado basketball programs sweep Colorado State after men win, 88-83
FORT COLLINS — Bears are apparently stronger than rams — in biology and in basketball. The University of Northern Colorado (4-5) defeated Colorado State (6-3), 88-83, on Saturday afternoon. Alongside the women’s triple overtime thriller, UNC swept the in-state series for the first time since 2009. It...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC women’s basketball picks up third straight win, beats South Dakota, 72-65
The University of Northern Colorado moved to 6-2 – its best start to a season since 2017 – after defeating South Dakota (4-4) at home on Friday. UNC won, 72-65, securing the third straight victory with clutch free throws down the stretch, hitting a better percentage than its season average.
