numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Broncos activate Mike Boone (ankle) to active roster, eligible to play in Week 13
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Boone is expected to return after he was forced to miss four games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Baltimore team allowing 17.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Boone to play a part-time role on passing downs.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He's now listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's safe to assume he'll remain out.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Sunday's contest against the New York Knicks. Allen will miss his fifth straight game with a lower back contusion. Expect Evan Mobley to play an increased role versus a Knicks' team ranked third (44.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable Sunday afternoon for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He's been listed questionable for Sunday's contest, keep a close eye on his status over the next 20 hours. Our models project...
