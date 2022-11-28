Read full article on original website
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles Sunday evening
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Davis is dealing with low back tightness. However, it doesn't seem as though it'll keep him sidelined to close out the week, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (hip) questionable for Week 13's game against Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase is trending towards a potential return after he was able to log a full practice on Friday and two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. In a potential opportunity versus a Kansas City team ranked 26th in FanDuel points (31.3) allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Chase to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Jeff Green (knee) questionable Sunday afternoon for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He's been listed questionable for Sunday's contest, keep a close eye on his status over the next 20 hours. Our models project...
Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He's now listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's safe to assume he'll remain out.
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. James is listed questionable due to left ankle soreness. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project James for 25.7 points, 7.9...
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Martin Jr. will join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. Im 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s projection...
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee Saturday night in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Portis.
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
Mike Muscala (finger) listed as available on Thunder's Saturday injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muscala is expected to make his return after he was forced to miss five games with a fractured left pinkie. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 179.3 minutes this season, Muscala is averaging 0.99 FanDuel...
