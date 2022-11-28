Read full article on original website
Where To Find The Best Weapon In Callisto Protocol
"The Callisto Protocol" is finally here, and many fans are rejoicing after getting their hands on the game that had critics raving. As players are starting their games, they're looking for the best weapon to take with them on their journey through the horror-filled solar system. There's always a bit...
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Get Ability Patch
There are hundreds of Pokémon for players to find and capture in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," but just like in all the games since Gen 1, trainers are only allowed to have six on their team at a time. This makes it extremely important for players to make the most of each of their combat slots. They can do this by carefully selecting six of the strongest Pokémon that they can find and being sure that they have a diverse range of elemental types so that they can exploit a wide array of type weaknesses. It doesn't end there though. Finding the right kinds of Pokémon is a good start, but those who really want to be the very best like no one ever was will have to dig a little deeper.
The Story Behind The Breath Of The Wild 8-Bit Prototype
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of Nintendo's most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, let alone just on the Switch. When it was released in 2017, the last mainline "Zelda" game was "A Link Between Worlds" for the 3DS in 2013, and before that was 2011's "Skyward Sword," which wasn't received as well as other "Zelda" games. To differentiate "Breath of the Wild" from the pack, developers wanted to take the "Zelda" formula in a completely new direction and ended up making the first open-world game of the series.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
Twitch Stopped Promoting Asmongold, And Not Even He Knows Why
The latest "World of Warcraft" expansion, "Dragonflight," has been released, bringing a ton of new content to the MMO. The new content has old players returning and current players excited to get in on the action. This excitement extends to streamers as well, including the incredibly popular Asmongold, who expressed his excitement about the expansion on Twitter. Asmongold is best known as an MMO streamer, playing "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" on his channel regularly. Naturally, Asmongold decided to hop online and check out the expansion on stream, but Asmongold noticed that something was wrong with the Twitch recommended page.
Why Fans Think Rockstar Wasted A Great Opportunity With GTA 5
"Grand Theft Auto 5" was first released in 2013. Since then, the game has had plenty of updates and content added to the game, but almost exclusively for "GTA Online" — the multiplayer-only portion of the game. And even though Rockstar finally kept its promise and added DLC to reveal the fate of the "GTA 5" characters in "GTA Online," the content was still focused and built around the online portion of the game. It has become a bit of a sour point for certain fans. Among countless potential plot threads, fans have pointed to one easter egg in the game that could've been much more if Rockstar had focused on single-player content.
Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have Some Of The RPG Elements Of Previous Games
When video game franchises get older, they can fall into the trap of repetitiveness. Fans have certainly accused the "Assassin's Creed" franchise of this on multiple occasions. Perhaps that is why the series' latest installment, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is looking to shake things up and ensure the storyline will be changing forever.
The Biggest Things Included In The Valheim Mistlands Update
"Valheim," the crafting and survival game set in a fantastical Viking world, came out of nowhere last year to win over critics and players. Still in early access, the game has received glowing reviews and even overtook "GTA 5" for a time in terms of concurrent players. Developer Iron Gate Studios isn't taking a break, however. It continues to roll out fixes and updates as it moves from early access to its eventual full release. The latest of these updates to enter public testing is the new "Mistlands" content.
Legal Expert Tells Us Why Nintendo Is So Strict About Fan Mods
Creating mods is often a way for gamers to add and share improvements that they want to see in the games they love, but it's always existed in a bit of a legal gray area. Some developers and game directors, like Bethesda's Todd Howard, are open to modders tinkering with their games, but others are notoriously steadfast in their insistence against unofficial mods of any kind. Nintendo is particularly well known for zealously guarding its intellectual property, serving copyright strikes to YouTubers posting Nintendo soundtracks and filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against those who would modify its games and hardware for profit.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope - How To Beat The Bury The Hatchet Quest
As players journey through the universe in "Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope," there is a grand total of 30 different Sparks to find, rescue, and collect. These powerful fusions of Rabbids and Lumas are scattered all over the cosmos, and their unique abilities are one of the reasons why one should probably want to do most side quests in the game.
The Entire Pokémon Timeline Explained
"Pokémon" is one of Nintendo's flagship franchises and has found its way into the hearts of countless players all across the world. As the series has gone on it has shown players new corners of its world and introduced hundreds of new creatures for players to find and capture. The mainline game series is also supported by various spin-offs like "Pokémon Snap," the mobile sensation "Pokémon GO," as well as other media, like the long-running anime series. While the anime follows the adventures of fledgling trainer Ash Ketchum, the games follow an entirely different story.
Nintendo Just Reportedly Killed A Huge Smash Bros Tournament
Nintendo has reportedly shut down a massive "Super Smash Bros." tournament just weeks before the championship event, leaving organizers in a challenging situation. Announced via a Medium post, the Smash World Tour Championships, set to take place from December 9-11, have been refused a license to use the game. Smash World Tour also stated that it will not be able to organize any events in 2023 and that it's losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo's actions."
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Unlock Spider-Man
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally out and packed with characters with which to build the perfect superhero team. Though some fan favorites, like Deadpool, aren't available at launch, there are still tons of great options to choose from. This includes everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man. While Spidey is indeed present in...
Is Need For Speed Unbound Cross-Platform?
The adrenaline-pumping racing series "Need for Speed" is back, but after the mixed reception of "Need for Speed Heat" in 2019, many gamers remained cautious about this next entry in the series. However, those who ended up putting their trust in developer Criterion Software by preordering the "Need for Speed Unbound" Palace Edition were given access to the game three days before it releases elsewhere. And this head start may be necessary, as there is a lot "Need for Speed Unbound" has a lot to offer. "Need for Speed Unbound" promises to bring a ton of variety that has never been seen before in a "Need for Speed" Game, including some exciting multiplayer content.
Early Reviews For Marvel's Midnight Suns Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The highly anticipated "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a strategy game that sees players command a squad of Marvel super heroes in card-based tactical combat. It's the first collaboration between Marvel and "Civilization" and "XCOM 2" developer Firaxis Games, which has extensive experience in creating unique strategy games. The turn-based combat in "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is based on distance, cover, hit chance, cards, and lots of other elements that encourage players to take their time and strategize. It's not just strategy, though, as there are also RPG elements intertwined that give players a sense of progression, plenty of ways to customize and interact with their team, and a strong narrative to follow.
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Launch Wasn't Perfect, But They Still Made History
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have had a controversial launch thanks to a bevy of technical issues, but that hasn't stopped the pair of titles from hitting a historic milestone for Nintendo. To some, the launch of the Gen 9 "Pokémon" games has felt like a major...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Had A Good Reason For Making Deadpool DLC
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally releasing, and early reviews are already praising the tactical RPG for its combat mechanics and superhero team building. Not every major hero from the Marvel lineup is available to join the team at launch, however. Instead, some notable characters are only being added to the game through a DLC Season Pass, which will begin to roll out new heroes next year. First among these added characters will be none other than the "merc with a mouth," Deadpool.
Early Reactions To The Callisto Protocol Are All Over The Place
"The Callisto Protocol" has finally arrived, bringing a new vision of cosmic horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game primarily follows the efforts of an inmate named Jacob Lee as he fights to survive in space prison overrun by mutated inmates. The only way to kill them: remove the tentacles sprouting from his enemies and dismember as many of them as he can. As a new action/horror title from "PUBG" developer Krafton and "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield, the game has some serious expectations to fulfill.
