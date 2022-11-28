Light Up Somerset a success

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
wtae.com
Driver of fatal accident overnight in Allegheny County identified
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 376 east near the Oakland exit is said to be fatal, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle in the accident appears to have been going eastbound, exited the roadway, crossed the north fog line and then...
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
pittsburghmagazine.com
“The Christmas House” in Oakmont is Picturesque Enough for a Postcard
Built in 1850, the oldest house in Oakmont has been around the block a few times — literally. Amy Reiss thinks it’s one of most interesting things about her Italianate-style, 172-year-old home at 667 Fourth St. “It was moved twice, so very long ago when there were no...
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
abc23.com
Somerset County Robbery
Police are looking for two men in Somerset County after a Sunoco gas station was robbed yesterday evening, according to a press release. According to state police, the first suspect, described as a white male, approximately between 5’8″-5’10” tall and 160-200 pounds wearing all dark clothing with a face mask and gloves, entered the store and jumped over the counter, shoved the employee at the register and grabbed a money bag containing an unknown amount of money before exiting the store.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Fayette County
A prize-winning ticket worth $150,000 for a Pennsylvania Lottery game was sold by a Fayette County store on Nov. 23. The Country Store in Markleysburg receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big Holiday Blowout is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes of $150,000. Players...
Mystery winner of $1.65 million lottery ticket running out of time to claim cash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — There's a lottery ticket out there worth about $1.65 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.The winning ticket was sold at a store in North Apollo, Armstrong County. The problem is that the winner has yet to step forward, and they only have a few more weeks to claim it. On Dec. 17, 2021, someone walked into the BP Fueland along River Road and walked out with a slip of paper worth a fortune. The winning numbers are 08-12-18-31-35. Since the winning numbers popped up, no one has shown up to claim their fortune. Employees have been asking...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
20-year-old killed in overnight crash on I-376 in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m. Police said just before the Oakland exit, the car went...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Teen charged as adult with criminal homicide in kidnapping, death of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Indiana County man in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.
State police investigating death in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
wtae.com
Route 30 eastbound reopens following head-on crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles led to the closure of eastbound Route 30 on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road. Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were injuries related to the crash. The road reopened by 7:45...
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off. But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy...
