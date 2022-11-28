Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
WRAL
The myth of plastic recycling
Of the more than 50 million tons of discarded plastic in America in 2021, only about 5% of it is recycled. That works out to about 300 pounds of plastic per person ending up in landfills and waterways. With some items taking more than half of a millennium to break...
UN treaty must tackle production of problematic plastics, Japan says
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A proposed United Nations plastic waste treaty must consider putting restrictions on the most problematic plastics, Japan's lead negotiator told Reuters, marking the first time the country has suggested it would support curbs on plastic production.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
5 major mistakes people tend to make when recycling
(STACKER) – An estimated 75% of the waste stream in the U.S. could be diverted from landfills and recycled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Yet less than 30% is. The slogan “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” is believed to have been born around the same time Congress passed the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in 1976. […]
myscience.org
Climate action: Methane is our most powerful lever
While the insufficient measures increasingly argue against reaching the 1.5-degree target, we could still achieve it with a rapid reduction in methane emissions, writes Cyril Brunner. The 1.5 degree target is slowly but surely slipping out of reach. The recent world climate conference COP27 in Egypt offered little reason for...
Amid health fears, plastic makers pledge greater transparency over chemicals
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Plastic makers need to be more transparent about the chemicals used in their products, a leading chemicals industry group has said, as concern mounts about the health impacts of the everyday material finding its way into the food chain and human bodies.
POLITICO
The ExxonMobil exec pushing plastic recycling
ExxonMobil is going all in on plastics. Dave Andrew, the company’s vice president of new market development, sees chemical recycling — the practice of breaking down plastic for reuse — as key to solving the pollution crisis. The oil giant is expanding its chemical recycling capacity and...
earth.com
Biodiversity at risk from palm oil expansion
A new study led by the University of York has found that zero deforestation commitments may inadvertently leave important habitats in Africa and Latin America vulnerable to agricultural expansion. The experts highlight how sustainability commitments – which play a crucial role in preventing the destruction of tropical rainforests – fail to safeguard biodiversity in tropical grassy and dry forest habitats such as the Guinean and Congolian savannas in western and central Africa, or the Beni savanna in Northern Bolivia.
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
EU takes 'first step' to certify removing CO2 from atmosphere
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union set out plans on Wednesday to certify removals of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while leaving key details to be worked out later - including how these removals will be counted towards EU climate change targets.
In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it’s putting climate at the top of the group’s priorities. Programs to encourage sustainable living and money for countries to transition to...
The Global Methane Pledge could be our only realistic chance to slow down climate change within a few years–but time is already running out
Methane is responsible for a third of the increase in global temperatures since pre-industrial times. Here's how cow feed and space lasers can help.
How the porta potty could be an unexpected key in the climate fight
This company has transformed the 'least inspiring product' into a champion for sustainability.
EU sets recycling, reuse targets to cut packaging waste
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday new rules to reduce packaging waste through increased recycled content in plastic drinks bottles and targets for reuse of take-way cups and materials used for online deliveries.
Government ‘failing to keep promises’ on restoring nature – Wildlife Trusts
The Government has come under fire for its record of “failing to keep promises” on the environment ahead of global talks aimed at reversing nature losses.The Wildlife Trusts have outlined more than a dozen missing or overdue plans and legislative measures, which the coalition of local wildlife groups warn is undermining the UK’s ability to restore the natural environment.They range from overdue environmental targets on clean water, uncertainty over new nature-friendly farming schemes, and a lack of legislation for banning horticultural peat to stalled plans to reintroduce beavers and bring in deposit return schemes to cut plastic pollution.The Trusts also...
Shein is ‘Flooding’ Europe With Toxic Products, Greenpeace Warns
A purple-and-blue girl’s tutu. A black suedette jacket with silver accents. A pair of knee-high stiletto boots in fire-engine red. These are just a few of Shein’s vast inventory that contain hazardous chemicals at levels breaching European Union regulatory limits, environmental activists claim. As much as 15 percent of the e-tail phenom’s inexpensive offerings could be tainted this way, according to a report published last week by Greenpeace Germany, which commissioned tests on 47 products that it purchased from Shein websites in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, as well as a pop-up store in the Bavarian capital of Munich. Seven of...
Greta Thunberg joins lawsuit against Swedish government alleging 'insufficient' climate policies
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined in on a lawsuit against the government of Sweden alleging inaction on climate change that violates its Constitution.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0