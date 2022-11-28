ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NESN

Marcus Smart Razzes Blake Griffin After Surprise Alley-Oop

Long gone are the days of Blake Griffin consistently attacking the rim with force and throwing down thunderous dunks. However, the six-time NBA All-Star did show a bit of his vintage form Monday night at TD Garden. Griffin was among the Celtics reserves who rose to the occasion in Boston’s...
NESN

Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
markerzone.com

BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return

Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
NESN

New Red Sox Bench Coach Played Hidden Role In Team History

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have a new bench coach in 2023, bringing another aspect to his tenure in Boston full circle. The Red Sox officially promoted Ramón Vázquez to bench coach Tuesday, taking over for the departing Will Venable — who became the Texas Rangers’ associate manager under Bruce Bochy on Nov. 16. The promotion comes in Vázquez’s sixth season with Boston, where he’s served as a first base coach, base running instructor, interpreter and advanced scout and statistical analyst.
NESN

Celtics Fans Will Love Video Of Robert Williams Blocking Shots At Practice

At the moment, Boston Celtics fans can only dream about what things will look like on the court this season when center Robert Williams returns. It’s hard not to be excited about the possibilities, especially after video emerged from Celtics practice Wednesday of Williams giving a friendly reminder of the dynamic skill set his possesses when he took part in a scrimmage.
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Bold Stance On Luka Doncic’s MVP Run

One former NBA champion isn’t sold on the potential MVP campaign of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Kendrick Perkins, who spent 14 seasons in the NBA and now serves as an analyst for ESPN, isn’t in favor of Doncic even being mentioned in MVP discussions. When Perkins shared...
NESN

Why Joe Mazzulla Values Celtics Facing Heat For Two Straight Games

The Boston Celtics made much easier work of the Miami Heat relative to their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, defeating the fellow Eastern Conference foe, 134-121, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. While it’s only November and the vast majority of the regular season is yet to come, there’s...
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Steps Up To Keep Boston Perfect At Home

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins pulled off another narrow win in front of their home fans on Tuesday night by taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1, at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improved to 19-3-0, while staying perfect on home ice with a 13-0-0 mark. The Lightning fell to 13-8-1.
