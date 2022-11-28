Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Marcus Smart Razzes Blake Griffin After Surprise Alley-Oop
Long gone are the days of Blake Griffin consistently attacking the rim with force and throwing down thunderous dunks. However, the six-time NBA All-Star did show a bit of his vintage form Monday night at TD Garden. Griffin was among the Celtics reserves who rose to the occasion in Boston’s...
Blake Griffin’s Impact On Celtics Felt Beyond Abilities On Court
The Boston Celtics’ blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night provided the perfect reminder of just how effective Blake Griffin can be in the back half of his career. With Al Horford and Jaylen Brown both sitting out the second night of a back-to-back, Griffin got the...
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
MLB Writer Considers Red Sox Pitcher One Of Best Rule 5 Picks In Last Decade
The Major League Baseball Rule 5 draft offers a chance for teams, like the Boston Red Sox, to put their scouting departments to good use and get their hands on diamonds in the rough. The Red Sox did so most recently back in 2020, by selecting a pitcher from the...
Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well
Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been a welcome addition to the red-hot Boston Celtics. The post Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
New Red Sox Bench Coach Played Hidden Role In Team History
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have a new bench coach in 2023, bringing another aspect to his tenure in Boston full circle. The Red Sox officially promoted Ramón Vázquez to bench coach Tuesday, taking over for the departing Will Venable — who became the Texas Rangers’ associate manager under Bruce Bochy on Nov. 16. The promotion comes in Vázquez’s sixth season with Boston, where he’s served as a first base coach, base running instructor, interpreter and advanced scout and statistical analyst.
Celtics Fans Will Love Video Of Robert Williams Blocking Shots At Practice
At the moment, Boston Celtics fans can only dream about what things will look like on the court this season when center Robert Williams returns. It’s hard not to be excited about the possibilities, especially after video emerged from Celtics practice Wednesday of Williams giving a friendly reminder of the dynamic skill set his possesses when he took part in a scrimmage.
Jayson Tatum spills on sand castle message that’s driving Boston every game
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have looked like a team on a mission this season. Well, I guess they are on a mission after losing the NBA Finals last season. Nevertheless, there was a lot of skepticism entering the season with the Ime Udoka fiasco. With Udoka’s suspension, that left Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Bold Stance On Luka Doncic’s MVP Run
One former NBA champion isn’t sold on the potential MVP campaign of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Kendrick Perkins, who spent 14 seasons in the NBA and now serves as an analyst for ESPN, isn’t in favor of Doncic even being mentioned in MVP discussions. When Perkins shared...
Why Joe Mazzulla Values Celtics Facing Heat For Two Straight Games
The Boston Celtics made much easier work of the Miami Heat relative to their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, defeating the fellow Eastern Conference foe, 134-121, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. While it’s only November and the vast majority of the regular season is yet to come, there’s...
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Steps Up To Keep Boston Perfect At Home
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins pulled off another narrow win in front of their home fans on Tuesday night by taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1, at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improved to 19-3-0, while staying perfect on home ice with a 13-0-0 mark. The Lightning fell to 13-8-1.
