iheart.com

Reporter From Iran Goes After American Soccer Player At Press Conference

Sure, relations between the US and Iran might be frosty, but now the head coach of the US men's soccer team is apologizing for a controversial social media post…that the team itself had nothing to do with. The US Soccer Federation posted a picture of the Iranian flag over...
CBS Sports

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.
The Independent

USA vs Iran live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV today

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran meet Gregg Berhalter’s USA in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup.Both sides know a win will guarantee their progress to the round of 16 with Iran on three points after victory over Wales.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as USA face Iran in World Cup Group BWhile the USA have two points after a scrappy point in their last match with England.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what...
iheart.com

Iran Players Could Face Arrests, Beatings Upon World Cup Return: Report

Members of Iran's national soccer team could reportedly face retribution upon returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, political experts told the New York Post on Tuesday (November 29). “Given what we’ve seen from the Iranian regime … they’ve shown themselves to be brutal and there’s no reason to believe...
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Morocco on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

There is just one more match for Canada at the 2022 World Cup, as the national team squares off against Morocco. With John Herdman's squad losing their first two matches, Canada cannot advance to the knockout stage, no matter the result of the final contest with Morocco. There is much at stake, as their opponents are aiming to try and secure one of the top two spots in Group F.
Sporting News

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams, for 2022 World Cup Group F game

Belgium face serious pressure to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as they wrap up Group F with arguably their toughest test against rivals Croatia. Roberto Martinez's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their last game, and the Red Devils — the No. 2-ranked side in the world heading into the Qatar tournament — are in danger of being dumped out, if they fail to beat the 2018 runners-up.
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
TheDailyBeast

Iran Threatened Soccer Stars’ Families With Torture Before U.S. Game: Report

The families of the Iranian soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture ahead of Iran’s World Cup game against the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a report. An unnamed source involved in security at the tournament told CNN that the Iranian players’ loved ones would “face violence” if the players did not “behave.” The threats were allegedly made to players during a meeting called by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the Iranian team refused to sing their national anthem before their first World Cup game. The move was an apparent show of solidarity with protesters who have been detained in Iran during demonstrations that erupted in the wake of the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s “morality police.” The players sang their national anthem before their second game against Wales.Read it at CNN
SB Nation

USMNT had critical goal wiped away by a microscopic offside call in World Cup

Entering Tuesday’s final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup, the United States needed a victory over Iran to advance to the knockout round. Late in the first half, it looked as if Tim Weah had put the United States into a fantastic position to advance, as he pushed a shot past Iranian keeper Ali Beiranvand.
TechRadar

Canada vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Morocco are on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time in 36 years, but they may need at least a point against Canada, who are playing for pride after losing their first two games. The Atlas Lions have been the standout team in Group F but the Canucks can play, and they'll be desperate to bow out on a high. Here's how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Mexico needs a win to have hope of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds, while Saudi Arabia’s hopes of the final 16 may require the same at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday. The Saudis stunned Argentina 2-1 In Lusail to open the tournament but could not repeat the...

