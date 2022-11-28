ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Dealer Hides Toyota GR Corolla Price After Internet Backlash Over $20K Markup

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcChx_0jQ8WQot00 Toyota, 355 Toyota of Rockville

Enthusiasts are putting their money where their mouth is. The new 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is a hot car and seemingly everyone wants one. A Toyota dealership in Rockville, Maryland is just one of the many to understand this, and as such, it’s allegedly marked up its only unit of the car just over 50% from $39,938 to $60,223. “Allegedly” only because as soon as a private Facebook group shared it and CarScoops reported it, the dealer took almost all the information off the internet—including the price. But not the VIN number, though.

According to the Darcars 355 Toyota website , the vehicle is still in the build phase, so it has yet to arrive on the dealer’s lot. I’ve contacted the business via phone, email, and text inquiry in order to confirm the price, but have yet to hear back as of publishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBYe5_0jQ8WQot00
355 Toyota of Rockville

The alleged markup is the result of scorching demand for the GR Corolla along with other enthusiast cars. The relatively low price of $36,000 for a 300-horsepower, AWD, stick-shift hatchback combined with a low initial production volume is creating a bit of a perfect storm. Markups are a natural result of that, of course, but it doesn’t make a 50% increase in price any less extreme.

All U.S. dealers will receive just 6,600 units for the 2023 model year. 5,100 will be the standard car with various options while just 1,500 will be higher-spec Circuit Editions. For reference, the rest of the world will be getting just 2,000 GR Corollas for the 2023 model year—though most other countries don’t have the American franchise dealer system . Still, those 2,000 international cars will likely be sold much closer to MSRP if not at it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgP7Q_0jQ8WQot00
Toyota

Other hot sports cars like the new Civic Type R and the new Nissan Z are seeing similar markups. One dealer even marked a Z up to $129,000 . A base-trim Z, for reference, sells for a reasonable $41,015.

Will the sports car markups ever end? It’s not likely unless demand stagnates or automakers themselves take action to keep prices down. The latter is an uphill battle when many car companies still cannot provide pre-pandemic levels of inventory. As long as there’s a supply crunch, expect to pay more.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20

While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
TheStreet

Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster

Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
teslarati.com

Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
READING, PA
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem

A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy