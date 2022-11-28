ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago

Here is a live draw of the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool will find out who they face as cup holders.

Liverpool will defend their FA Cup after winning the domestic cup double last season. Here is the FA Cup third-round draw to find out who they kick off their cup campaign against.

Last year, the Reds faced Chelsea in the final, which finished 0-0 in 90 minutes. Jurgen Klopp's men made it a two wins over the Blues in cup finals after winning on penalties once again.

Ball numbers:

  • 1. Bournemouth
  • 2. Arsenal
  • 3. Aston Villa
  • 4. Birmingham
  • 5. Blackburn Rovers
  • 6. Blackpool
  • 7. Brentford
  • 8. Brighton
  • 9. Bristol City
  • 10. Burnley
  • 11. Cardiff City
  • 12. Chelsea
  • 13. Coventry City
  • 14. Crystal Palace
  • 15. Everton
  • 16. Fulham
  • 17. Huddersfield Town
  • 18. Hull City
  • 19. Leeds
  • 20. Leicester
  • 21. Liverpool
  • 22. Luton Town
  • 23. Manchester City
  • 24. Manchester United
  • 25. Middlesbrough
  • 26. Millwall
  • 27. Newcastle
  • 28. Norwich City
  • 29. Nottingham Forest
  • 30. Preston North End
  • 31. Queens Park Rangers
  • 32. Reading
  • 33. Rotherham United
  • 34. Sheffield United
  • 35. Southampton
  • 36. Stoke City
  • 37. Sunderland
  • 38. Swansea City
  • 39. Tottenham
  • 40. Watford
  • 41. West Bromwich Albion
  • 42. West Ham
  • 43. Wigan Athletic
  • 44. Wolves
  • 45. Grimsby Town
  • 46. Wrexham
  • 47. Accrington Stanley
  • 48. Fleetwood Town
  • 49. Ipswich Town
  • 50. Barnsley
  • 51. Forest Green Rovers
  • 52. Portsmouth
  • 53. Shrewsbury Town
  • 54. Hartlepool United
  • 55. Stevenage
  • 56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
  • 57. Boreham Wood
  • 58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
  • 59. Oxford United
  • 60. Sheffield Wednesday
  • 61. Chesterfield
  • 62. Burton Albion
  • 63. Walsall
  • 64. Derby County

LIVE Draw:

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Man City v Chelsea

Charlton/Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby County v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton Town v Wigan

Oxford United v Arsenal

Fleetwood Town v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dag & Red/Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea City

Hartlepool v Stoke City

Hull City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Weds v Newcastle

Man United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich Town v Rotherham

When Will The Third Round Be?

The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7th January.

The ties will likely play on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th.

