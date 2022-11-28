ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Multiple tragedies help ‘Even If I’m Not’ author to share story of resilience

By Jesse Mendez
 5 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Devorie Kreiman, author of “Even If I’m Not”, will share her message of hope and resilience this week in the Rio Grande Valley.

Kreiman said the title of her memoir comes from when she would tell her son: “There are bagels on the counter if you’re hungry.” He would then say, “Even if I’m not.”

In her book, Kreiman documents her life’s struggles, which include the deaths of four of her eight children, who died as infants. Also, her 23-year-old son Yossi died in a water sports accident six weeks before his wedding day.

Kreiman adds she would have to do more than survive: She would have to find her way toward joy.

In the book, she says God is asking us to do something impossible and to do it anyway. “Even If I’m Not” is the story of doing the impossible.

According to organizers’ information posted online, entrance to the event costs $15 or $35 for entrance and a book. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Chabad RGV at 601 W. Dove Ave. in McAllen.

