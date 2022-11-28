ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

thedesertreview.com

Consultants provide groundwork for Lithium Valley master plan

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Board of Supervisors held their off-site meeting in the city of Westmorland Tuesday, November 22. At this meeting, a team of consultants presented information regarding the status of the Salton Sea Renewable Resource Specific Plan, Programmatic Environmental Impact Report, and the Lithium Development Infrastructure Assessment.
WESTMORLAND, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Kristen Whitford Rea

Kristen Whitford Rea, 47, passed away unexpectedly in her home on November 13, 2022, in El Centro, California. Kristen was born on October 5, 1975 in Visalia, California and moved to El Centro in 1979. She graduated from Central Union High School in 1993 and attended San Diego State University at the Calexico campus, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies. She worked as a teacher at El Centro Elementary School District for over 17 years, teaching at Desert Garden Elementary, De Anza Magnet School, and lastly at Kennedy Middle School, where she was assigned to the Youth Opportunity Program.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Historic investment for the Salton Sea

The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Council OKs High School Mural Project

HOLTVILLE — High school students here asked for – and received – the Holtville City Council’s support for a public mural project that features a design that they created as part of their graphic design class. Yasmin Carrillo, a Holtville High School student and president of...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)- The 64th Walt Kammann sausage fry is back. And our local sausage cook, Jeff Kammann gave us a sneak peek at the famous sausage. The Kammann family has been serving their signature sausage for many generations to the Yuma community. But the event is more than...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

NAFEC to Host Annual Holiday Parade of Lights

SEELEY – Naval Air Facility El Centro is jumpstarting the holiday season with its annual Holiday Parade of Lights at the installation on Friday, Dec. 2. The community is invited to join base personnel for the free and family-friendly event, which will include around 25 floats and multiple local school marching bands.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Consuelo Q. Montoya

May 4, 1951 - Oct. 23, 2022. Consuelo Q. Montoya, 71, of El Centro, CA, was born on May 4, 1951, in Belen, Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX, and passed away in El Centro, CA, on October 23, 2022. Consuelo married her husband, Epigmenio I. Montoya, at Our Lady of Guadalupe on...
EL CENTRO, CA
azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

California food stamp costs reach record highs

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
CALIFORNIA STATE

