Kristen Whitford Rea, 47, passed away unexpectedly in her home on November 13, 2022, in El Centro, California. Kristen was born on October 5, 1975 in Visalia, California and moved to El Centro in 1979. She graduated from Central Union High School in 1993 and attended San Diego State University at the Calexico campus, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies. She worked as a teacher at El Centro Elementary School District for over 17 years, teaching at Desert Garden Elementary, De Anza Magnet School, and lastly at Kennedy Middle School, where she was assigned to the Youth Opportunity Program.

