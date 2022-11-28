Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Consultants provide groundwork for Lithium Valley master plan
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Board of Supervisors held their off-site meeting in the city of Westmorland Tuesday, November 22. At this meeting, a team of consultants presented information regarding the status of the Salton Sea Renewable Resource Specific Plan, Programmatic Environmental Impact Report, and the Lithium Development Infrastructure Assessment.
calexicochronicle.com
Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph
After hitting rock bottom, Carlos Flores, a Yuma local changed his life around and received the 2022 "Beating the Odds Award" from Wildfire - The State Community Action Association. The post Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Library to host a treasure night of Seussian proportions
The El Centro Library will present a family treasure night based off Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The post El Centro Library to host a treasure night of Seussian proportions appeared first on KYMA.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
thedesertreview.com
Kristen Whitford Rea
Kristen Whitford Rea, 47, passed away unexpectedly in her home on November 13, 2022, in El Centro, California. Kristen was born on October 5, 1975 in Visalia, California and moved to El Centro in 1979. She graduated from Central Union High School in 1993 and attended San Diego State University at the Calexico campus, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies. She worked as a teacher at El Centro Elementary School District for over 17 years, teaching at Desert Garden Elementary, De Anza Magnet School, and lastly at Kennedy Middle School, where she was assigned to the Youth Opportunity Program.
Late Max Castillo named Grand Marshall for Imperial parade
The City of Imperial honors the late Max Castillo and names him as the Grand Marshall of the 19th Annual Imperial Parade of Lights. The post Late Max Castillo named Grand Marshall for Imperial parade appeared first on KYMA.
Historic investment for the Salton Sea
The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Council OKs High School Mural Project
HOLTVILLE — High school students here asked for – and received – the Holtville City Council’s support for a public mural project that features a design that they created as part of their graphic design class. Yasmin Carrillo, a Holtville High School student and president of...
Navy base parade kicks off holiday season in the Imperial Valley
NAF El Centro is kickstarting the holiday season with a parade for the Imperial Valley. The post Navy base parade kicks off holiday season in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)- The 64th Walt Kammann sausage fry is back. And our local sausage cook, Jeff Kammann gave us a sneak peek at the famous sausage. The Kammann family has been serving their signature sausage for many generations to the Yuma community. But the event is more than...
calexicochronicle.com
NAFEC to Host Annual Holiday Parade of Lights
SEELEY – Naval Air Facility El Centro is jumpstarting the holiday season with its annual Holiday Parade of Lights at the installation on Friday, Dec. 2. The community is invited to join base personnel for the free and family-friendly event, which will include around 25 floats and multiple local school marching bands.
thedesertreview.com
Consuelo Q. Montoya
May 4, 1951 - Oct. 23, 2022. Consuelo Q. Montoya, 71, of El Centro, CA, was born on May 4, 1951, in Belen, Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX, and passed away in El Centro, CA, on October 23, 2022. Consuelo married her husband, Epigmenio I. Montoya, at Our Lady of Guadalupe on...
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says that healthcare providers are reporting deaths and hospitalizations caused by nitrite products. The post YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’ appeared first on KYMA.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria is back open in Somerton, for food only after their liquor license was suspended last month. The post 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only appeared first on KYMA.
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
