Santa Claus coming to Peoples Bank Thursday
Santa Claus is coming to town. Thursday, Dec. 1, Santa Claus will be at Peoples Bank & Trust Company, 1203 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester, to visit with kids and take photos. There will be free professional photos with Santa between 5-7 p.m., free hot chocolate, Christmas music, giveaway of an 8-foot tall Christmas stocking stuffed with toys and a tree lighting at 6 p.m. The Thunder Radio Morning Show crew will also be on hand.
Christmas Lights: Belle Road in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Belle Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants
MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
Dustin Lynch Christmas Concert is back in Tullahoma
Country music superstar Dustin Lynch is coming back home to Tullahoma. The pandemic caused a cancellation of the annual “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” for the past two years. Dustin and his buddies will hit the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Damon Lane Bailey
Damon Lane Bailey, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence at the age of 33. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM. A native of Lexington, TN,...
Dry Food and Clothing Drive at Friday night CCHS Basketball game
Coffee County Central High School principal Paul Parsley has announced a dry food and clothing drive at the Friday, December 2, night game between the Raiders and Tullahoma Wildcats at 100 Red Raider Drive. Tip off is at 6:00pm. Below are the items we are collecting to donate to CCCHS...
Shirley Marie Young
A celebration of life for Ms. Shirley Marie Young, age 76 of Manchester, will be conducted at 6:00PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Christian Lighthouse, 3555 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma, TN 37388. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the church. Ms. Young passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
David Wayne Williams
David Wayne Williams, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, at the age of 41. No services are scheduled at this time. A native of Arcadia, Florida, he was the son of Barry and Shelia Williams of Manchester. He enjoyed...
Wanda L. Scott
Wanda L. Scott, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home, at the age of 90. No services are scheduled at this time. She was the daughter of the late Wesley Herbert Cole and Bessie Mae McCormick Cole. She graduated from Coffee County Highschool in 1950. Wanda enjoyed decorating and was a huge supporter of the military, due to both of her husbands being in the military.
Thomas “Clifton” Webb
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Clifton” Webb, age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Webb passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence in Manchester, Tennessee.
Mary L. Reynolds
Mary L. Reynolds, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 92. No services are scheduled. A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lucille Buchanon Smith. Mrs. Reynolds enjoyed square dancing and flower gardening.
Lady Raiders fall in tight contest at Blackman
Freshman guard Natalie Barnes buried a 3-pointer to tie the game in the final minutes and Coffee County had the ball down by 1 with 30 seconds to play. But Blackman forced a turnover and hit free throws late to beat the Lady Raiders 54-49 in a matchup of top 5 teams in the midstate Monday night in Murfreesboro.
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
Cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday before another major change
Dense cloud cover will remain over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night and through the early morning hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and a slight breeze will continue. As you head out the door on Monday morning, you'll want to grab a light jacket as the...
Shoplifting Incident at Big Box Retailer on Old Fort Parkway
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating another shoplifting incident that occurred at a big-box hardware store next to the Stones River Town Centre. The alleged theft unfolded at Home Depot on Old Fort Parkway earlier this month on November the 9th. Detectives were able to review Home Depot security camera...
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
WRESTLING: Coffee County splits team results at Stewarts Creek
CHS Girls – 6, Stewarts Creek girls – 6 138 pounds: Katie Rowe (STCG) over Jianna Bare (CHS) (Fall 3:26) 165: Jade Lenhart (CHS) over Cheryl England (STCG) (Fall 0:15) Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 6.0 Lavergne (Girls) (LAVG) 6.0. 114: Jasmine Norris (CHS) over Vung Vann...
