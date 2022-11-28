Read full article on original website
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
THINGS TO DO: New Year's Eve events around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need somewhere to ring in the New Year in Las Vegas? Take a look at these events happening around the valley. Ring in 2023 with Fremont Street Experience's NYE, Time of Your Life Festival. The event will feature live performances by Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble, and more to be announced. Pre-sale tickets are $50. For more information, click here.
Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
The Front Yard at Ellis Island's Holiday Happenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Front Yard, Ellis Island’s indoor-outdoor beer garden, is filled with holiday décor and festive vibes – including movie nights and holiday cocktails!. Joining me now with more on the festivities is the VP of development at Ellis Island, Christina Ellis.
Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
New taproom opening on Las Vegas Strip with $1 million bar tab up for grabs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive new taproom is opening on the Las Vegas Strip and one lucky guest will win a $1 million bar tab. All you must do is show up when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, December 2, at BrewDog Las Vegas, and you will be entered into the raffle.
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
The Magic of Jen Kramer at the Westgate Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The only female magician in las vegas is participating in win-win entertainment's 10th-anniversary celebration. Jen Kramer joins me live now to talk about the event and how she's supporting local non-profits!
Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 numerals stops in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans can kick off the new year New York style with its iconic 2023 light-up sign. The Times Square New Year’s Eve “2023” Numerals makes its stop in Las Vegas during Kia America's national tour. A Kia Telluride SUV will be...
Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen to partner with local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Starting today and running through the month of December, Bonanno's is throwing pizza parties for local charities, but they need your help!. Joining me now with more is Maria Bonanno.
Harry Reid International Airport presents new temporary sign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday travelers can take a look at a brand new sign as they pass Harry Reid International Airport this season. And after almost a year since Harry Reid International Airport officially changed its name from McCarran, temporary signs have started showing up on the corner of Tropicana and Koval.
Gilcrease Orchard welcomes guests for Santa visits, wagon rides two weekends in December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gilcrease Orchard is making sure the community can still enjoy the beauty of its garden by hosting several Christmas-themed events this holiday season. The orchard recently announced that they would once again be opening up their location to host visits with Santa and wagon rides for $5. Children two and under are free.
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
Las Vegas ‘Traveling Piano Man’ spreads comfort at sites of tragedy like Club Q and Uvalde
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Danny Kean drove his rusty red pickup truck from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with his dog Mo and piano in tow last week. Kean, 67, wanted to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado that took the lives of five and injured dozens more.
John Katsilometes talks possible return of Celine Dion, Barry Manilow health scare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — John Katsilometes is the Review-Journal's man-about-town columnist. He joined us to talk about Celine Dion possibly returning to Las Vegas in the spring and Barry Manilow suffering a heart incident on Thursday.
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
Henderson, North Las Vegas celebrate Christmas tree lightings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson and North Las Vegas are celebrating the arrival of the holiday season. The two cities hosted separate Christmas tree lighting ceremonies on Thursday night. In Henderson, the city kicked off Winterfest 2022 at the Water Street Plaza downtown. Carolers from the Coronado High School...
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
