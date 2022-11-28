ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
LAS VEGAS, NV
THINGS TO DO: New Year's Eve events around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need somewhere to ring in the New Year in Las Vegas? Take a look at these events happening around the valley. Ring in 2023 with Fremont Street Experience's NYE, Time of Your Life Festival. The event will feature live performances by Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble, and more to be announced. Pre-sale tickets are $50. For more information, click here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Front Yard at Ellis Island's Holiday Happenings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Front Yard, Ellis Island’s indoor-outdoor beer garden, is filled with holiday décor and festive vibes – including movie nights and holiday cocktails!. Joining me now with more on the festivities is the VP of development at Ellis Island, Christina Ellis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Magic of Jen Kramer at the Westgate Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The only female magician in las vegas is participating in win-win entertainment's 10th-anniversary celebration. Jen Kramer joins me live now to talk about the event and how she's supporting local non-profits!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Harry Reid International Airport presents new temporary sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday travelers can take a look at a brand new sign as they pass Harry Reid International Airport this season. And after almost a year since Harry Reid International Airport officially changed its name from McCarran, temporary signs have started showing up on the corner of Tropicana and Koval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Henderson, North Las Vegas celebrate Christmas tree lightings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson and North Las Vegas are celebrating the arrival of the holiday season. The two cities hosted separate Christmas tree lighting ceremonies on Thursday night. In Henderson, the city kicked off Winterfest 2022 at the Water Street Plaza downtown. Carolers from the Coronado High School...
HENDERSON, NV
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

