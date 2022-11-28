LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need somewhere to ring in the New Year in Las Vegas? Take a look at these events happening around the valley. Ring in 2023 with Fremont Street Experience's NYE, Time of Your Life Festival. The event will feature live performances by Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble, and more to be announced. Pre-sale tickets are $50. For more information, click here.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO