Read full article on original website
Related
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16.
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
Police seeking man accused of shooting at vehicle in Franklin
Police in Franklin are currently looking for a man they say fired at a moving vehicle Tuesday evening.
cbs17
Man arrested who shot 6 at Oxford October funeral service, including 18-month-old
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton PD investigates shooting
The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today. Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile....
Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt
A 52-year-old man killed after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.
Community gathers for funeral of mother, three children shot to death in their Chesterfield home
Family and friends were joined by members of the community on Tuesday morning for the funeral and viewing of a Chesterfield mother and her three children who were killed in a shooting earlier this month.
Crash closes lane on I-95 South in Chesterfield
A crash on I-95 South in Chesterfield caused a major backup on Sunday afternoon.
Driver in custody after leading Chesterfield Police on chase into Colonial Heights
Two individuals are in custody after leading Chesterfield Police in a chase across the county and two cities, ending in a crash in Colonial Heights.
Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car
The Gates County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens to be on the lookout for Jennifer Jean Bradshaw, who is wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carol Justice Butler
Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from Rocky Mount Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
Colonial Heights Police looking for Gabe’s shoplifting suspect
The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say shoplifted from a Gabe's clothing store.
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
NCDOT plans two projects in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to invest just over $15 million in two projects on Ahoskie’s busiest road: Memorial Drive. In what NCDOT officials describe as projects that will “improve mobility and travel conditions along U.S. 13 (Memorial Drive),” they propose to widen that road from its intersection with South Academy Street (at the hospital) to Peachtree Street (adjacent to Feyer Ford).
NBC12
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in police custody in connection to a shooting in Petersburg over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police were...
WRIC TV
Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- UPDATE- Petersburg Police arrested Monique Maharaj Sunday for the incident and charged her with one felony count of maliciously discharging a firearm into a building and one misdemeanor count of recklessly handling a firearm. She was also shot during the incident. She is currently in jail without bond.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Independent-Messenger Letters to Santa due December 7
Christmas is just around the corner, and the Independent-Messenger is once again looking forward to our annual tradition of publishing “Letters to Santa” before the Christmas holiday this season. We would like to thank all of the families and school teachers for helping us with this endeavor in...
Comments / 0