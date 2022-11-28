Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO