Greensville County, VA

jocoreport.com

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton PD investigates shooting

The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today. Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile....
WARRENTON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Carol Justice Butler

Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
EMPORIA, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NCDOT plans two projects in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to invest just over $15 million in two projects on Ahoskie’s busiest road: Memorial Drive. In what NCDOT officials describe as projects that will “improve mobility and travel conditions along U.S. 13 (Memorial Drive),” they propose to widen that road from its intersection with South Academy Street (at the hospital) to Peachtree Street (adjacent to Feyer Ford).
AHOSKIE, NC
WRIC TV

Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- UPDATE- Petersburg Police arrested Monique Maharaj Sunday for the incident and charged her with one felony count of maliciously discharging a firearm into a building and one misdemeanor count of recklessly handling a firearm. She was also shot during the incident. She is currently in jail without bond.
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Independent-Messenger Letters to Santa due December 7

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Independent-Messenger is once again looking forward to our annual tradition of publishing “Letters to Santa” before the Christmas holiday this season. We would like to thank all of the families and school teachers for helping us with this endeavor in...
EMPORIA, VA

