Delaware County, PA

Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA

Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Best Restaurants in New Hope, Pennsylvania

- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
NEW HOPE, PA
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Newtown Holiday Parade Will Be Held This Weekend. Here is a List of This Year’s Emcees and Judges

One of Bucks county’s most popular holiday parades will be held this weekend, with a group of locals hosting the event for the community. The Newtown Holiday Parade will be held in Newtown on Dec. 4. As with every year, a group of local residents has been chosen as judges and emcees for the fun event. All those who are involved are affiliated with the Newtown Business Association (NBA).
NEWTOWN, PA
El Limon, Wawa Glenside announce grand opening dates

The forthcoming El Limon restaurant on Wesley Avenue and the Wawa convenience store on S. Easton Road have announced their grand opening dates, both of which will take place this month. El Limon. El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is scheduled to open its 11 Wesley...
GLENSIDE, PA
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice

CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLCB: Here in Delaware County, We Do Love Our Whiskey

Delaware County seems to prefer whiskey as it ranked sixth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. It spent $96,567,670, or 3.95 percent of the state’s total liquor sales. That’s actually...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

