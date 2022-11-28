ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson to be reinstated by NFL today, will start vs. Texans

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
As expected, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL today as the Cleveland Browns get set to take on his former team, the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson has complied with his with all of the terms of his suspension and will start for the Browns this Sunday. Returning to practice two weeks ago, Watson will now take all of the first-team reps from here on out.

The Browns were able to send out gutsy backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday, improving their record to 4-7 on the season. With six games to go and their starting quarterback under center the rest of the way out, it will be interesting to see if Watson and the Browns can make a run down the stretch.

