Kearney Hub
Enjoy the magic of Christmas Saturday in Gibbon
GIBBON — “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” will come to Gibbon on Saturday. The community will be hosting its first Christmas in the park event in conjunction with holiday festivities at the Gibbon Public Library. The theme for this year’s event is based off the children’s book “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” by Megan Alexander. The story will be featured in the library’s Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights.
gothenburgleader.com
Hospice Center Conditional Use Permit Approved
Following an hour and 20-minute public hearing Nov. 15, Dawson County Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for creation of a hospice center near the Wild Horse Golf Course at Gothenburg. Commissioners Dennis Rickertsen, Rick Zarek and P.J. Jacobsen voted in favor, while Rod Reynolds voted against granting the CUP. Commissioner Bill Stewart was absent.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (35) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
NebraskaTV
Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
Kearney Hub
Kearney street will close so lights can go on 2nd Avenue overpass
Aurora News Register
Hamilton County grad cuts path from stylist to salon owner
Jennifer (Carriker) Archie graduated from Aurora High School in 2014 and has gone from hairdresser to salon owner in Grand Island in just over 15 years. Archie has dedicated herself to Master Stylists Salon and to a career that she said required hard work and passion to get ahead. “Cosmetology is not an easy career to get into like a lot of people think,” she said. “It’s not a get-rich-quick…
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska #1 in driest topsoil moisture
HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska is seeing some of the driest topsoil in years as we transition to winter. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska is the number one state in the country with the driest topsoil moisture. This affected some crops during this last harvest as well as other agricultural businesses.
klkntv.com
Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County fire being investigated for arson
KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday in rural Buffalo County. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at 8:26 p.m. Saturday south of mile marker 278 on Interstate 80 in Buffalo County, said Deputy Chief Jason Whalen. The fire burned in a wooded area along the Platte River, and it was difficult to access. The Buffalo County Department of Roads helped clear the area with a bulldozer.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Kearney Hub
Interstate 80 between Shelton, Wood River reopens after peroxide leak
Interstate 80 from Shelton to Wood River has reopened after crews cleaned up an organic peroxide leak. The Nebraska State Patrol said cleanup efforts took about 24 hours. In a Facebook post, the patrol said a crash caused the leak, which required specialized Hazmat cleanup. There were no injuries. "Thanks...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
Kearney Hub
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
Kearney Hub
Kearney area police operation nets 2 drug, weapons arrests
KEARNEY — Two arrests were made Tuesday when law officers executed a search warrant for drugs and weapons at Valley View Trailer Park in east Kearney. • Zachary R. Walker, 20, arrested on three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: I-80 westbound back open in Buffalo County following crash
MINDEN, Neb. — UPDATE:. I-80 westbound is now back open at Exit 279. A crash has closed westbound I-80 at Exit 279. According to Nebraska 511, between Exit 279: NE 10; Minden and NE 10 (three miles east of Kearney) I-80 westbound is closed.
KSNB Local4
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to prison for 30 years in assault cases
KEARNEY — A Kearney man will serve up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in May 2021. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to 20-30 years in prison for felony first-degree sexual assault, according to court records. Judge Ryan Carson gave Jones 560 days credit for time already served. Jones must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
